Oman’s all-female Royal Cavalry marching band takes part in Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Members of the Oman Royal Cavalry all-female marching band and Mounted Pipes and Drums went all the way to Scotland to take part in the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo this year. The combined bands of Oman travelled 5,000 miles to perform at the annual series of military tattoos performed by the British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and several international military bands and artistic performance teams at the Edinburgh Castle, Scotland.

The Royal Cavalry, which flaunts Oman’s history of horsemanship, has been open to both men and women since 2001. According to Times of Oman, the spectators were stunned when the all-female marching band along with the Mounted Pipes and Drums took the stage. The stunning pictures of the event were shared by many on Twitter, appreciating the performance of the bands. Twitter user Fouz bint Fahad wrote, “Stunning and powerful! The all-female marching band of the Royal Cavalry of #Oman recently travelled to Scotland to perform in The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.”

Stunning and powerful! The all-female marching band of the Royal Cavalry of #Oman recently travelled to Scotland to perform in The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo pic.twitter.com/fW4mQwlu2G — Fouz bint Fahad (@fouzalsabah) August 19, 2018

According to the same report this year, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo welcomed over 1,200 international performers to participate in its ‘Shy is the limit’ showcase. The Omani Cavalry participated for the first time at the event. Oman’s Minister of Heritage and Culture Sayyid Haitham was the guest of honour at the show and he presented the Pooley sword, which is an honour given to the act that made the greatest contribution to the event.

The beautiful horses of the Royal Cavalry of the Sultanate of #Oman, one of the acts at the 2018 @EdinburghTattoo. Oman is a #Defence Engagement partner of Scotland’s 51st Infantry Brigade, training, sharing best practice & exchange postings. It has been great having them here! pic.twitter.com/UZZ6eDyIMb — The Army in Scotland (@ArmyScotland) August 24, 2018

RT @EdinburghTattoo: So much goes into creating our show, especially for this year’s performers, The Royal Cavalry of #Oman. Who have flown all 31 of their horses over with them to perform on our Esplanade! #edintattoo #theskysthelimit pic.twitter.com/pQ7yK3XGZo — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 25, 2018

The Combined Bands of The Royal Cavalry of the Sultanate of Oman have travelled 5,000 miles by special permission of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said to perform in this year’s The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. (Photo credit: The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo) pic.twitter.com/cQo9TeAaM5 — Muscat Daily (@muscat_daily) August 16, 2018

So much goes into creating our show, especially for this year’s performers, The Royal Cavalry of Oman. Who have flown all 31 of their horses over with them to perform on our Esplanade! #edintattoo #theskysthelimit pic.twitter.com/2H518Mk6xY — Edinburgh Tattoo (@EdinburghTattoo) August 25, 2018

