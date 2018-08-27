Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Oman’s all-female Royal Cavalry marching band takes part in Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The stunning pictures of the event were shared by many on Twitter, appreciating the performance of the bands. The Royal Cavalry, which flaunts Oman's history of horsemanship, has been open to both men and women since 2001. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 27, 2018 12:54:22 pm
all-female marching band, Royal Cavalry of Oman, Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, Omani all female marching band, all women bad, marching band, what is royal Edinburgh military tattoo, indian express, indian express news The Royal Cavalry, which flaunts Oman’s history of horsemanship, has been open to both men and women since 2001. (Source: Fouz bint Fahad/Twitter)
Members of the Oman Royal Cavalry all-female marching band and Mounted Pipes and Drums went all the way to Scotland to take part in the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo this year. The combined bands of Oman travelled 5,000 miles to perform at the annual series of military tattoos performed by the British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and several international military bands and artistic performance teams at the Edinburgh Castle, Scotland.

The Royal Cavalry, which flaunts Oman’s history of horsemanship, has been open to both men and women since 2001. According to Times of Oman, the spectators were stunned when the all-female marching band along with the Mounted Pipes and Drums took the stage. The stunning pictures of the event were shared by many on Twitter, appreciating the performance of the bands. Twitter user Fouz bint Fahad wrote, “Stunning and powerful! The all-female marching band of the Royal Cavalry of #Oman recently travelled to Scotland to perform in The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.”

According to the same report this year, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo welcomed over 1,200 international performers to participate in its ‘Shy is the limit’ showcase. The Omani Cavalry participated for the first time at the event. Oman’s Minister of Heritage and Culture Sayyid Haitham was the guest of honour at the show and he presented the Pooley sword, which is an honour given to the act that made the greatest contribution to the event.

