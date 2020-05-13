All nine seasons of popular sitcom ‘The Office’ are being recreated on Slack

Created by MSCHF, the slack session will be live with each channel getting different departments like accounting, warehouse, and a general office room. (Picture credit: NBC.com) Created by MSCHF, the slack session will be live with each channel getting different departments like accounting, warehouse, and a general office room. (Picture credit: NBC.com)

It’s been seven years since sitcom The Office went off air but remains a on streaming platforms. But what would it be like if the sitcom was a real life office on Slack? One group has attempted to find out.

Creative collective MSCHF has recreated all nine seasons of the popular sitcom on Slack, with separate channels for each department like accounting, warehouse, and a general office room.

The channels will have the iconic characters engaging in the same conversations they did in the series, except on a chat. Viewers can watch the live session, but won’t be encouraged to post on the channels to allow the recreation to continue smoothly. According to The Verge, the MSCHF team has appointed moderators to remove inappropriate messages and pop-ups.

As a preview to the slack session, MSCHF recreated an episode from season two where the entire episode unfolds on slack (Picture credit: Screengrab/ theofficeslack.com) As a preview to the slack session, MSCHF recreated an episode from season two where the entire episode unfolds on slack (Picture credit: Screengrab/ theofficeslack.com)

As a preview, they recreated the episode titled “The Injury” the 12th episode from the second season where Michael Scott (Steve Carell) calls the office after burning his foot in a grill.

Watch the original episode here:

Though the original episode involves a phone call, the MSCHF team recreated the events on Slack. According to the page preview, the episodes will play live on weekdays from 9-5, like a regular office timing.

The Office is a mockumentary that is about the employees working at a fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The series aired for nine seasons from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013, on NBC and starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B. J. Novak. Incidentally, here’s a handy list of the best episodes to watch or rewatch.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd