‘The Nazis didn’t win’: 98-year-old Holocaust survivor amidst thousands of birthday cards

Lily Ebert, a Holocaust survivor, was massively surprised on her 98th birthday when she received thousands of greetings cards and letters from people around the world. This happened after her great grandson, Dov Forman, asked people on Twitter and Tik Tok to send her cards and surprise her on her big day. The teenager’s appeal went viral as cards poured in from schoolchildren, celebrities, politicians and a number of organisations.

On December 29th, my great grandma Lily Ebert, Auschwitz survivor, is turning 98❤️ Yesterday, on TikTok, I asked everyone to send her a birthday card as a surprise. The response has been amazing.

17 Portland Place

— Dov Forman (@DovForman) December 10, 2021

Celebrating her birthday on December 30th, the London resident said, “I never expected to survive Auschwitz. Now, at 98, I celebrate surrounded by my family – the Nazis did not win!”.

Today my incredible great grandma Lily Ebert, a Holocaust survivor, turns 98!! "I never expected to survive Auschwitz. Now, at 98, I celebrate surrounded by my family – the Nazis did not win!" To the thousands of people who sent birthday cards & messages to Lily, THANK YOU ❤️❤️

Ebert, who still has an Auschwitz camp tattoo, is one of the founding member of the Holocaust Survivors Centre. She is few of the last Holocaust survivors in the world. Ebert was sent to Auschwitz concentration camp in 1944 when she was just 20. While several members of her family did not survive the brutal camps, Ebert lived to tell the tale.

Written with her great-grandson @DovForman, discover Lily Ebert's extraordinary story in #LilysPromise, an incredibly moving and powerful memoir of how she survived Auschwitz and found the strength to live:

Out now!

This year in September she co-wrote her survival story with her great-grandson in a book titled, Lily’s Promise: How I Survived Auschwitz and Found the Strength to Live.