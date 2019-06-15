This monkey just photobombed a family selfie and it will leave you in splits!

The primates have surely made their way to this generation’s craze for selfies and it’s not rare for them to use a mobile phone. A family, based in Australia, recently went on a vacation to Bali, Indonesia and had an unusual encounter with a monkey. The Hicks family thought it would be a great idea to visit the Ubud Monkey Forest, which is home to hundreds of monkeys — and a commemorating shot was interrupted by a primate and it couldn’t have been any better.

Judy Hicks, her husband and three children, wanted a family picture to remember the beautiful trip. When their guide offered to click a picture, a monkey suddenly jumped in attracted by the peanuts in the guide’s hand.

The monkey was not only interested in the peanuts but also in the photo and made sure he was in the frame.

We love this pic of a monkey photobombing one family’s holiday snap in Bali recently – have you ever had an unexpected guest in your photo? 📸🐒 pic.twitter.com/zQ1nowqNlK — This Morning (@thismorning) June 14, 2019

Things took a hilarious turn when the family realised the animal had surprised them by showing an obscene gesture in one of the images. In one of the pictures, the ape had stuck out its middle finger.

Monkey grabs a camera for a selfie with a stunned family on holiday in Bali… and flips the middle finger! pic.twitter.com/fHp2iWyVEJ — Amtesh (@Amtesh8) June 13, 2019

“As I was flicking through the photos afterwards, I noticed that in one of them the monkey was actually giving us the finger, I showed my husband and we both started laughing. We thought it was hilarious.” Judy told Daily Mail.

One of the comments read:

We had one in Bali this week too! What a memory! pic.twitter.com/iywnQenJlM — Rob (@rob_deni) June 14, 2019

The family appreciated each and every bit of the trip, especially the monkey incident which had them ROFL-ing. The dream vacation turned out to be much better than they’d imagined.