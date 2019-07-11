Toggle Menu
Donald Trump says the kidney has a very special place in the heart, gets trolled

The POTUS' bizarre statement quite naturally garnered a lot of attention online and Twitter was flooded with brutal reactions and memes.

Donald Trump’s statement before signing the executive order is now going viral.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday revamping care for kidney disease, but is now getting trolled for his speech made at the event.

Addressing the audience, Trump said the new order would help more people with kidney ailments, especially whose kidneys fail, and they could get early transplants or home dialysis. Ending his speech before signing the order, Trump said, “The kidney, very special, the kidney has a very special place in the heart. It’s an incredible thing.”

Watch the video here:

The bizarre statement got a lot of attention online and Twitter was flooded with brutal reactions and memes. Some users did give him the benefit of the doubt and said he may know the position of the organ, but was simply emphasising the importance of a healthy kidney to the American people.

However, that didn’t stop people from trolling him.

Trump said his order was aimed at “making life better and longer for millions” by increasing the supply of donated kidneys, and making it easier for patients to obtain dialysis in the comfort of their own homes. The scheme also prioritizes the development of an artificial kidney.

Because a severe organ shortage complicates the call for more transplants, the Trump administration will try to ease the financial hardships for living donors by reimbursing them for expenses such as lost wages, and child care.

