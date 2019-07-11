Donald Trump says the kidney has a very special place in the heart, gets trolled

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday revamping care for kidney disease, but is now getting trolled for his speech made at the event.

Addressing the audience, Trump said the new order would help more people with kidney ailments, especially whose kidneys fail, and they could get early transplants or home dialysis. Ending his speech before signing the order, Trump said, “The kidney, very special, the kidney has a very special place in the heart. It’s an incredible thing.”

Watch the video here:

“The kidney has a very special place in the heart.” Trump just signed an executive order to revamp care for kidney disease pic.twitter.com/H5l4IS8M7o — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) July 11, 2019

The bizarre statement got a lot of attention online and Twitter was flooded with brutal reactions and memes. Some users did give him the benefit of the doubt and said he may know the position of the organ, but was simply emphasising the importance of a healthy kidney to the American people.

However, that didn’t stop people from trolling him.

So glad he wants access to the NHS https://t.co/cX7hYy7TBO — James Evans (@Oliversarmy) July 11, 2019

“The kidney has a very special place in the heart.” — POTUS, today Every day, Trump says something that no one else has ever said before in the History of Talking. If your brand is Disruption, that’s what you do. Fake Media misses trees for the forest! pic.twitter.com/crgHmsMp9Y — Roland B. Hedley Jr. (@RealRBHJr) July 11, 2019

President of the United States Donald J Trump: The kidney has a very special place in the heart… #StableGenius #Inners pic.twitter.com/yBvCdCB0jS — Leaa (@iisher) July 11, 2019

Ooooh, now I get it.

Trump has a kidney where normal humans have a heart.

Explains why he’s so full of piss and vinegar. https://t.co/i4kBLFwHBJ — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 11, 2019

Kim Jong-Un was right. 45 is a Dotard! https://t.co/8be7EQ8OHY — Raul Liendo (@donraul54) July 11, 2019

When you don’t know the answer but can’t leave it blank😂😂😂 https://t.co/xyFGeC0SXN — Peter (@muturikp) July 11, 2019

He is right. Kidney has a special place in the heart. Ask any iPhone user, they’ll tell how important is the kidney to their heart :P https://t.co/m68qeZV6Zw — Sabby (@musedcynosure) July 11, 2019

A PSA to all my followers currently performing kidney research – you are looking in the wrong place! https://t.co/SDSezoI8Ez — James Ryall (@jgryall) July 11, 2019

Trump thinks the kidney is part of the heart, I kidney you not. https://t.co/SJogiCqMy6 — God (@thegoodgodabove) July 10, 2019

A graduate of Trump University’s anatomy and physiology program: “The kidney has a very special place in the heart.” pic.twitter.com/Y4Ud4fJHuU — Mark Zohar (@markzohar) July 10, 2019

Dear God, did you make Trump so uniquely special that he has his kidneys in his heart and bigger than anyone else’s?’ pic.twitter.com/JWH3Skj0yB — Gretchen Oehler Hogg (@gretchenhogg) July 10, 2019

When I travel I keep my special kidney at the nearest Revolutionary War airport. — Reeda Mueller (@veracruisin) July 10, 2019

The kidney is part of the heart, and the Moon is part of Mars. Donald Trump is President. It’s an incredible thing. https://t.co/LAoveygFdq — David Hemming (@DrDaveH) July 10, 2019

Trump said his order was aimed at “making life better and longer for millions” by increasing the supply of donated kidneys, and making it easier for patients to obtain dialysis in the comfort of their own homes. The scheme also prioritizes the development of an artificial kidney.

Because a severe organ shortage complicates the call for more transplants, the Trump administration will try to ease the financial hardships for living donors by reimbursing them for expenses such as lost wages, and child care.