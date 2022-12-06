scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

The internet is not impressed with this ‘expert-level cheating’ hack

The cheating hack involved hiding a phone inside a pencil case and manoeuvring its screen in such a way that it appears like the case has only stationery material.

Cheating hack, viral cheating hacks, cheating technique phone inside the pencil cases, failed cheating hacks, viral tweets cheating hacks, indian express
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The internet is full of cheating hacks but not all of them manage to impress netizens. One such cheating hack is going viral. The cheating technique involves keeping a phone inside a pencil case and manoeuvring its screen in such a way that it appears like the case is only holding stationery. Later, one can navigate the phone and check the study material stored on other tabs.

A video of his hack was shared online by a popular Twitter account named Lance (@BornAKang) on December 8. The eight-second viral video was captioned, “This is expert level cheating”.

ALSO READ |Karnataka college makes students wear cardboard boxes to prevent cheating, starts laughing riot online

This clip has gathered over 3.9 million views and almost half a million likes. However, not everyone was impressed with this trick.

Mocking the cheating technique a Twitter user wrote, “Yeah fiddling with your fingers in there without ever taking anything out isn’t suspicious at all xD Any teacher would check it closely for notes hidden among the pens and instantly notice it’s a phone.”

Many people also noted they were not allowed to keep covered pencil cases on their desks during exams or their stationery items were thoroughly checked.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...

Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “When I did my GCSEs and even the mocks for them before that, you were only allowed see-through pencil cases and bottles and I’m assuming that was the case for all schools in the UK and has been for a while. If this is in America I dunno how they just… haven’t thought of this ”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 05:00:17 pm
Next Story

The 3 things to watch out for as RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee meets

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close