The haunted house from ‘The Conjuring’ sells for $1.5 million

The haunted house that was featured in popular 2013 horror film The Conjuring has been sold for $1.5 million.

The house, built in 1736, is located on an isolated estate of 8.5 acre, which is 40 minutes away from the city of Providence in the US’ Rhode Island.

It was sold by Jenn and Cory Heinzen, who bought the house in 2019 from Andrea Perron for $4,39,000, on Thursday. Perron’s family lived in the house between 1971 and 1980 and claimed to have experienced many supernatural activities. The Perron family sought the help of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, based on whose accounts the film was made.

The new owner of the home is Jacqueline Nuñez, a real estate developer who lives in Boston. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Nuñez hopes to collaborate with Perron and use the property as a “learning centre” where interested parties can “connect with the spirits”.

While talking about the purchase, Nuñez told the US newspaper, “This is a very personal purchase for me. When it hit the market, I thought ‘this is a property that enables people to speak to the dead’.”

Interestingly, Nuñez’s future plans are in line with what Jenn and Cory Heinzen did with the farmhouse. The couple had rented the property to paranormal investigators. They told the newspaper that one reason why they sold the house to Nuñez was that they wanted someone who would use the property to continue the business that they started. Among their conditions was that the buyer should not stay overnight in the property, “in the interest of their own safety”.