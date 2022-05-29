scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Must Read

The haunted house from ‘The Conjuring’ sells for $1.5 million

The house in Providence is bought by Jacqueline Nuñez, a 58-year-old real estate developer in Boston.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 29, 2022 9:34:58 pm
The conjuring house sold, The haunted house from conjuring sold, Conjuring house sold for 1.5 million, 58 year old woman buys the conjuring house for 1.5 million, Indian ExpressAndrea Perron’s family lived in the allegedly haunted house between 1971 and 1980 and experienced many supernatural activities.

The haunted house that was featured in popular 2013 horror film The Conjuring has been sold for $1.5 million.

The house, built in 1736, is located on an isolated estate of 8.5 acre, which is 40 minutes away from the city of Providence in the US’ Rhode Island.

ALSO READ |People are sharing scary tiny tales on Twitter with the #SixWordHorror challenge

It was sold by Jenn and Cory Heinzen, who bought the house in 2019 from Andrea Perron for $4,39,000, on Thursday. Perron’s family lived in the house between 1971 and 1980 and claimed to have experienced many supernatural activities. The Perron family sought the help of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, based on whose accounts the film was made.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Best of Express Premium

Blow to VIP culture, or political vendetta? Punjab govt orders stir up rowPremium
Blow to VIP culture, or political vendetta? Punjab govt orders stir up row
Why I fell in love with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio despite its sho...Premium
Why I fell in love with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio despite its sho...
Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...Premium
Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...
Inquilab Zindabad slogan will stay relevant till people continue their st...Premium
Inquilab Zindabad slogan will stay relevant till people continue their st...
More Premium Stories >>

The new owner of the home is Jacqueline Nuñez, a real estate developer who lives in Boston. As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Nuñez hopes to collaborate with Perron and use the property as a “learning centre” where interested parties can “connect with the spirits”.

While talking about the purchase, Nuñez told the US newspaper, “This is a very personal purchase for me. When it hit the market, I thought ‘this is a property that enables people to speak to the dead’.”

Interestingly, Nuñez’s future plans are in line with what Jenn and Cory Heinzen did with the farmhouse. The couple had rented the property to paranormal investigators. They told the newspaper that one reason why they sold the house to Nuñez was that they wanted someone who would use the property to continue the business that they started. Among their conditions was that the buyer should not stay overnight in the property, “in the interest of their own safety”.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 29: Latest News

Advertisement