The funniest reactions to Apple’s latest launches from TV+ to credit card

The Apple Event at its campus in Cupertino, California was a highly anticipated one that had no new devices being announced, but saw the tech giant announcing a slew of new services. Apple announced a new paid streaming service called Apple TV+ and a premium magazine and news subscription service called Apple News+. The company also said it is also working on a premium gaming service called Apple Arcade, as well as a credit card.

With plenty of Hollywood personalities—from Oprah to Steven Spielberg—at the event, many on social media said the launch seemed more like an award ceremony’s red carpet event than a tech one. And soon jokes and memes started to flood social media.

While some claimed Apple was trying “too hard” to be the next Netflix or Hulu, others compared their proposed new titanium credit card—that has no details except the user’s name—to Magnises. Magnises were the infamous faux credit cards that controversial Fyre fest founder Billy McFarland came up with before the disastrous music festival.

Here are some of the funniest tweets about the Apple event:

Introducing Apple church – the new way you pray, most innovative technology on religion. Jesus monthly answers prayers after buying subscriptions. + users will get twice as much. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/LZ6OQ4JW7e — Deepak Ahuja (@Dpkahuja) March 25, 2019

I honestly thought Apple were launching their own religion. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/jnuMyrwZsG — Frank Underwood (@FrankUnderwocd) March 25, 2019

If Steve Jobs was alive, he would’ve taken this #AppleEvent opportunity to show us 5min clip of Avengers: Endgame — Vinoth Ragunathan (@helvetiica) March 25, 2019

Why does Oprah look like Colonel Sanders? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/xYhlkBBSo0 — Ice Tea (@TylerRex_) March 25, 2019

Well, I think Chris’s expression just about summed that up #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/jp7X1MWWts — Icegirl – Whatever it takes (@Icegirl69) March 25, 2019

#Appleevent Recap:

Apple wants to be a newsstand

Apple wants to be a bank

Apple wants to be an arcade

Apple wants to be cableTV

Apple wants to be a movie studio

Apple wants to be Sesame Street

Apple wants to be Netflix/Hulu

Apple wants to be Oprah pic.twitter.com/B5jhDa4VHe — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) March 25, 2019

Someone at Apple must have watched the Fyre Festival documentary and was like, “THAT. MAKE THAT. THE COOL CREDIT CARD.” — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 25, 2019

At this point Apple could just host it’s on Apple Emmy’s #AppleEvent — Husein Kareem (@hkareem2222) March 25, 2019

Me watching #AppleEvent and my bank account. pic.twitter.com/ipT4ItANc3 — Chowkidar Indian Ranger (@RuthlessIndia) March 25, 2019

Tim Cook after announcing Titanium Apple Card #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/QT1fsySyQA — branchclarke (@branchclarke) March 25, 2019

When you have to give a presentation and then paint a house immediately after #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/9A84wQSy1V — Greg Samek (@GregSamek) March 25, 2019

This man cancelled his moon mission just for the #AppleEvent. He was in so much rush that he didn’t get a chance to change his outfits😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ID6xd54QPh — Nilesh Bhatt (@nilesh_bhatt) March 25, 2019

Actual footage of Jennifer Aniston at today's #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/kF6GVM2BGx — Cristina (@theonewithcris) March 25, 2019

The company is focusing on subscription services at a critical time, as it seeks new areas for revenue growth to compensate for stalling device sales. The new services may even possibly boost device sales.

“We’ve also been creating a growing collection of world-class services, and that’s what today is all about,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said while announcing the services.