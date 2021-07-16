Cannes Film Festival: ‘The French Dispatch’ cast’s mismatched attires triggers meme-fest

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival is not just celebrated for world cinema, but also known for stars making iconic fashion statements on the red carpet. The cast of The French Dispatch seem to have missed the mark, however, and their disparity has triggered a meme-fest online.

During the photocall of the premier of the much-anticipated Wes Anderson’s film, some went all out while others opted for a laidback and mismatched style — and the contrast was hard to ignore.

While Timothée Chalamet, known for his otherwise great tuxedo looks, kept things casual in an Elara Pictures T-shirt, black pants and Givenchy boots, director Anderson tried to keep it formal with a pastel suit, brown tie and white loafers. Meanwhile, Tilda Swinton stole the limelight wearing a bright aqua blue Haider Ackermann suit and striking pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Bill Murray looked like he was just in from a trip to the beach, with a printed button-up shirt, baby blue shorts, sneakers and a fedora hat!

As images from the press interaction went viral, netizens couldn’t stop comparing each of the looks to relatable situations. Check out some of the hilarious memes here:

Relatedly: culture writer; politics writer; fashion writer; sports writer — Joseph Bien-Kahn (@jbienkahn) July 14, 2021

Asst prof, associate, full, emeritus :) — Dr. Nina L. Shapiro (@drninashapiro) July 15, 2021

Zoom presentation attire, remembering how I dressed before Zoom, imagining how I’ll dress after Zoom, how I’ll actually dress after Zoom pic.twitter.com/RKcxaX8Nmt — Sara Wallace Goodman (@ThatSaraGoodman) July 15, 2021

Hampshire College, Smith College, Mount Holyoke, UMass https://t.co/EFFAR26JrJ — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) July 15, 2021

pitch, first draft, final proof, comments section pic.twitter.com/4IFQgO0DB3 — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) July 14, 2021

tiktok, twitter, instagram, fb — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) July 14, 2021

My younger self, my older self, my inner self, my future self — Gideon Lichfield (@glichfield) July 14, 2021

the cook, the thief, his wife, and her lover pic.twitter.com/VgpoBOgIg1 — meg shields (@TheWorstNun) July 14, 2021

The French Dispatch, inspired in part by The New Yorker, is a “love letter to journalists”. It is slated to release in the theatres on October 22.