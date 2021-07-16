scorecardresearch
Cannes Film Festival: ‘The French Dispatch’ cast’s mismatched attires triggers meme-fest

Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray attended the same event, but their outfits gave viewers different vibes. The sharp contrast has started a meme-fest online.

New Delhi
July 16, 2021
The French Dispatch, The French Dispatch memes, cannes film festival, cannes The French Dispatch cast, cannes The French Dispatch viral pic, indian expressTwitter, inevitably, loved their mismatched ensembles, and couldn't stop giving it a meme treatment.

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival is not just celebrated for world cinema, but also known for stars making iconic fashion statements on the red carpet. The cast of The French Dispatch seem to have missed the mark, however, and their disparity has triggered a meme-fest online.

During the photocall of the premier of the much-anticipated Wes Anderson’s film, some went all out while others opted for a laidback and mismatched style — and the contrast was hard to ignore.

While Timothée Chalamet, known for his otherwise great tuxedo looks, kept things casual in an Elara Pictures T-shirt, black pants and Givenchy boots, director Anderson tried to keep it formal with a pastel suit, brown tie and white loafers. Meanwhile, Tilda Swinton stole the limelight wearing a bright aqua blue Haider Ackermann suit and striking pair of sunglasses. On the other hand, Bill Murray looked like he was just in from a trip to the beach, with a printed button-up shirt, baby blue shorts, sneakers and a fedora hat!

As images from the press interaction went viral, netizens couldn’t stop comparing each of the looks to relatable situations. Check out some of the hilarious memes here:

The French Dispatch, inspired in part by The New Yorker, is a “love letter to journalists”. It is slated to release in the theatres on October 22.

