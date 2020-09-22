Fearless Girl statue gets lace collar to honour Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg

In honour of late US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Fearless Girl statue in New York was adorned with a lace collar that the jurist was famous for wearing.

The addition was made within 24 hours of Ginsburg’s death on September 18, due to complications from pancreatic cancer.

The collar was placed on the statue on the occasion of International Women’s Day by State Street Global Advisors, the asset management company that commissioned the statue in 2017.

“We created Fearless Girl to inspire and promote women in leadership,” Cyrus Taraporevala, president and CEO of the company, said in a statement to USA TODAY.

He said that adding a lace collar to the statue was a way for the company to pay tribute “to the remarkable life and legacy of Justice Ginsburg”.

A jabot collar is seen placed on the Fearless Girl statue in honor of recently passed Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Manhattan. (Source: Reuters) A jabot collar is seen placed on the Fearless Girl statue in honor of recently passed Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Manhattan. (Source: Reuters)

There was an outpouring of grief outside the Supreme Court since her death was announced, with an impromptu memorial of flowers and messages written in chalk on stones.

In an 2009 interview with the Washington Post, Ginsburg said that the crochet collar was a thoughtful decision to incorporate something typical of a woman to the black robe.

“The idea was to claim what was a traditionally male uniform and unapologetically feminize it,” she had said.

“By wearing it, and wearing it consistently, Justice Ginsburg — famously tiny, famously tough — was daring the world to revise that judgment. Why could a woman not be both feminine and substantive?” wrote The New York Times.

State Street Global Advisors also had a full-page ad in the New York Times to honour the judge, and featured a photo of the statue with the iconic collar.

Talking to Ad Age, the company said that they had reserved the ad space for a message on wearing masks. However, the company decided to change their ad to honour Ginsburg.

People on social media loved the gesture:

Be intelligent, fearless, determined, and feminine.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state would erect a statue of Ginsburg in her birthplace of Brooklyn to “honour the life and legacy” of the judge, said a report in The Hill.

