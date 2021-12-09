YouTubers’ hilarious take on bizarre food videos has netizens in splits

Two YouTubers have produced a video in response to the plethora of content online related to India’s street food. In their latest episode, ‘The End Of Indian Street Food’, on their YouTube channel Slayy Point, creators Abhyudaya and Gautami have called out food vloggers for the bizarre dishes they promote.

In the video, the duo, once responsible for the viral Binod memes trend, give a sassy commentary on the many contemporary trends and fads. For instance, they comment on how butter and cheese is added to a number of dishes, from chai to vada pav, or how dishes are named bizarrely after celebrities, like the ‘Sunny Leone burger’.

They also roast bloggers for clichéd lines, like ‘yeh dekhiye (see this)’, or for repeatedly asking vendors what ingredients are being used, even if it’s an everyday item.

The video has started a laughing riot online. Watch here:

In case you’re wondering, the YouTubers weren’t just poking fun at the food bloggers, but also the street shop owners for their viral creations. From the peculiar Oreo Pakoda to Fanta Maggi, they’ve questioned how street vendors come up with such eccentric foods.

Netizens are loving their funny commentary. While many thanked them for finally “saying what we wanted to say”, others lauded them for their sense of humour.