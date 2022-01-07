The Daily Show takes a dig at Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, installs monuments for ‘Heroes of the Freedomsurrection’

January 6, 2021 was probably one of the darkest days in US modern history, when an armed and angry mob of protesters broke into the Capitol Hill and laid a siege. Now, to mock that action, an American TV show decided to install plaques featuring Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz and other as “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection”.

In New York City’s Flatiron Plaza, Trevor Noah and team put up the sandstone columns, which pay ‘tributes’ to conservative figures accountable for allegedly inciting the violent mob of pro-Trump extremists one year ago.

“We put up monuments to the patriots who fought against America on January 6th. Please don’t tear them down, because history,” The Daily Show wrote online sharing the images of the columns on its social media handles.

From Tucker Carlson to Senator Josh Hawley and even Rudy Giuliani’s ‘dye’ streak face were immortalised on the stone monoliths, which had a sarcastic symbol of horns over the Capitol Hill.

A tongue-in-cheek description beneath Trump’s image read that “no hero played a bigger part in the Freedomsurrection” than the 45th president. “While his efforts were not enough to keep him in the White House, his bravery on January 6 will never be forgotten, unless Republicans retake Congress and disband the committees investigating it.”

Another plaque displaying Cruz’s face says that he “rallied the troops [of Jan. 6] with all his natural charisma and oozing likeability.”

The eight monuments of pop-up exhibit located in Manhattan will be on display for a single day.

However, this isn’t the first time Noah has taken a jibe at Trump or dedicated such physical exhibit. In 2019, the faux news show toured the “Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library” — mocking the then-president’s Twitter account — around the country.

US President Joe Biden criticised Trump in his speech one year after the riot. “I will stand in the breach. I will defend this nation, and I will allow no one to place a dagger at the throat of democracy,” Biden said.

In the year since the incident, more than 700 people have been charged with crimes for their participation in what’s been described as an insurrection.