‘The blimp is up!’ Trump baby blimp goes up as US President visits London

Opponents of Donald Trump flew a six-meter blimp of ‘Baby Trump’ on Friday to protest against the controversial visit of the US President to the UK. The giant balloon depicted the Trump as orange, angry, and a nappy-wearing baby and the flight took place just outside the British parliament.

When Trump arrived in Britain on Thursday, he told the Sun newspaper that the protests which are planned against him in London have made him feel very unwelcomed.

While Britain wants to build close ties with the United States, Britons see Trump as crude, volatile, unreliable and opposed to their values on a range of issues. Thus, about a hundred people gathered to watch the blimp launch in Parliament Square.

The event saw organizers of the stunt wearing red boiler suits and red baseball caps emblazoned with “TRUMP BABYSITTER” and handing over stickers that read “make racists unwelcome again.”

The people handling the blimp are ‘Trump Babysitters’ I CANT BREATHE 😂😂😂#TrumpBaby pic.twitter.com/3aUztlOGAm — Michelle (@shells_twits) July 13, 2018

Trump Babysitters are handing out stickers #TrumpBaby pic.twitter.com/yT3rTHbZBP — Kassy Cho (@kassyapple) July 13, 2018

The Trump baby was inflated in the streets of London and in front of everyone.

After counting down from 10 to 1 a cheer went up as the giant balloon rose to fly around 10 meters off the ground, next to parliament and the River Thames.

The Trump Baby balloon is up pic.twitter.com/V9pkO6ImtH — Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) July 13, 2018

And here’s how Britons reacted to the takeoff.

The Trump baby blimp is up over Westminster. One of the most surreal images of Westminster Abbey and Parliament in history… pic.twitter.com/PBKDImaje7 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 13, 2018

Trump supporters pretty angry about this giant baby balloon, probably because it’s not in a cage — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) July 12, 2018

Trump Baby Blimp in front of UK Parliament#TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/NMCVfWSr9A — Simon Cullen (@Simon_Cullen) July 13, 2018

The Trump blimp is airborne over Westminster. pic.twitter.com/TfcVjIaYiW — Thomas Penny (@ThomasWPenny) July 13, 2018

Nona Hurkmans, 33, a London-based activist and “Trump babysitter,” says they want to send a message of support to people who have been impacted by #Trump’s policies and to make the point that he is a giant baby pic.twitter.com/npDR80EVL2 — Eliza Mackintosh (@elizamackintosh) July 13, 2018

