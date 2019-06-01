Toggle Menu
Live World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Highlights: New Zealand win by 10 wickets
Netizens are busy taking part in #VacuumChallenge and it’s quite scary

As part of this new #VacuumChallenge, also know as BinBag challenge, the participants are seen getting into a big black plastic trash bag and letting the vacuum cleaner consume all the air inside the bag.

The Vacuum Challenge has taken the Internet by storm.

It’s not unusual for Netizens to participate in a viral Internet challenge to gain a moment of fame. However, not all challenges are cool and some can be pretty deadly like the Blue Whale or Momo Challenge and some dangerous like the viral # KiKiChallenge or #TidePodChallenge.  Now, people are joining in a weird trend called the ‘Vacuum Challenge’ and it has left most people gasping for breath.

As part of this new #VacuumChallenge, also know as BinBag challenge, the participants are seen getting into a big black plastic trash bag and letting the vacuum cleaner consume all the air inside the bag. Luckily the head is left outside the bag which lets one breathe but as the plastic gets stuck to the person’s body — squeezing around them extremely tight — it makes them unable to move. In some videos, it has been shown how one person falls down as soon as the air is sucked out of the bag.

The trend is definitely quite scary and could lead to injuries as well. After the risky Birdbox challenge, that many willingly participated in earlier this year putting their lives at risk, the new one is yet another silly challenge.

From little children to youth in colleges, many are taking up the new challenge and it’s not hilarious, as one shouldn’t underestimate the power of a vacuum cleaner and the ability of a plastic bag to choke one.

 

