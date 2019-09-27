Toggle Menu
The best memes people came up with to celebrate Google’s 21st birthday

As the doodle caught the attention of the internet, millions of people from all over the world wished the search giant a happy birthday.

Google birthday,Google 21st birthday, Google doodle, Trending, Indian Express news
Google answers over trillions of questions every year.

Google celebrated its 21st birthday Friday with a special doodle that featured a vintage computer with the Google web page on the screen. The screen also had a timestamp that says September 27, 1998, its founding year.

As #HappyBirthdayGoogle trended on Twitter, people came up with all kinds of memes about Google. Take a look:

Founded by two Stanford PhD students, Sergey Brin and Lawrence Page in 1998, Google went on to become the most used search engine, which operates in over 100 languages. It also answers over trillions of questions every year.

