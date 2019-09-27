The best memes people came up with to celebrate Google’s 21st birthday

Google celebrated its 21st birthday Friday with a special doodle that featured a vintage computer with the Google web page on the screen. The screen also had a timestamp that says September 27, 1998, its founding year.

Advertising

As the doodle caught the attention of the internet, millions of people from all over the world wished the search giant a happy birthday.

As #HappyBirthdayGoogle trended on Twitter, people came up with all kinds of memes about Google. Take a look:

Dear @Google, finally you are 21, now you can officially drink, but don’t be drunk when I ask you my Questions. You have a wonderful record, keep it up.#ILoveYouGoogle #HappyBirthdayGoogle — Milkau Hash (@MilkauHash) September 26, 2019

Thank u Google for finding out or clearing doubts instantly & Helping us so much in our daily life 😌💕#HappyBirthdayGoogle pic.twitter.com/VM28lAW4Si — кαנαL☾⋆💕 (@Kajal_Sabar) September 27, 2019

Happy Birthday Google where would we be without you? … Wait let me Google that.#HappyBirthdayGoogle

#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/W49Je0mJzi — Charu Samarth (@charusamarth) September 27, 2019

Google in India can now marry as it turns 21. 😉 Jokes apart! Happy Birthday @Google from all the members of @gdgkolkata. 1998 was a revolutionary year indeed 🎉

Thank you for everything ❤️#HappyBirthdayGoogle#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/RqLG6iu8iY — GDG Kolkata (@gdgkolkata) September 27, 2019

Founded by two Stanford PhD students, Sergey Brin and Lawrence Page in 1998, Google went on to become the most used search engine, which operates in over 100 languages. It also answers over trillions of questions every year.