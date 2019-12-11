The abandoned baby giraffe whose unusual friendship with dog went viral has died

Jazz was just two-days-old when Rhino animal orphanage rescued him from the wild. Jazz was just two-days-old when Rhino animal orphanage rescued him from the wild.

The abandoned baby giraffe who found an unusual friend in an anti-poaching dog at the Rhino Orphanage in South Africa died Friday, the animal orphanage announced on Facebook.

The baby giraffe, named Jazz by the orphanage, had collapsed due to a hyphema and brain hemorrhage due to a suspected genetic defect or underdeveloped valve system, said the Facebook post.

Jazz, who was abandoned at birth, was found in a weak and dehydrated state and had called the orphanage for help. The giraffe was then rescued and taken in to provide medical assistance when it was only two-days-old.

The watchdog of the orphanage, Hunter, quickly began to care for the newcomer. Several pictures of their unlikely friendship went viral on social media. According to the orphanage, as Jazz’s health began to deteriorate, Hunter sensed something was wrong.

“Jazz took his last breath with Hunter and all his human mommies by his side,” the orphanage said. As per the post, Hunter waited for hours in front of the giraffe’s room before returning to the others.

Netizens all over the world mourned the death of Jazz. Take a look at some of the reactions:

