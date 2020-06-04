scorecardresearch
‘That’s my country’: Video of protesters singing outside White House leaves netizens emotional

Protests in the US erupted after Floyd died while being restrained by the police, with Minneapolis policeman David Chauvin pinning him to the ground by kneeling on his neck for several minutes.

By: Trends Desk | Published: June 4, 2020 3:19:16 pm
George Floyd, George Floyd death, US protests, Donald Trump, White house, Washington Dc, Lean On Me Since being shared online, the video has prompted several positive reactions with many feeling emotional after watching the clip.

As protests rage on across the US over the custodial death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, a video of thousands of protesters singing ‘Lean On Me’ by American singer-songwriter Bill Withers outside the White House while raising lighted cellphones has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by The Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson along with a caption that read, “Surreal, beautiful, peaceful scene outside the White House as a man sings ‘Lean On Me’ and thousands and thousands of protesters raise lighted cellphones and join their voices with his.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions, with many feeling emotional after watching the clip.

