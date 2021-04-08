scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 08, 2021
Latest news

‘That’s a dinosaur’: 10-foot long alligator found under parked car in Tampa

In the bodycam footage, the rescue team is seen working on the gator, which may have come from a pond near the complex, and removing it from under the vehicle before taking it away.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 8, 2021 3:07:42 pm
Neither the alligator nor any humans were hurt in the process.(Representational Image/Source: Pixabay.com)

There have been several incidents of alligators wandering around in Florida, but the sheer size of the reptile which was caught underneath the car recently has taken the internet by surprise.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the 10-foot alligator is seen being removed from under the vehicle at a parking lot in Tampa. According to an NBC report, the incident took place at an apartment complex where locals informed the authorities after they have spotted the reptile. Soon deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reached the location and found the alligator, which measured at 10 feet and 2 inches..

Watch the video here:

In the bodycam footage, the rescue team is seen working on the gator, which may have come from a pond near the complex, and removing it from under the vehicle before taking it away. According to the news website, neither the alligator nor any humans were hurt in the process.

Since being shared online, the 22-second clip has gone viral and garnered over 50, 000 views with many lauding the rescue team for safely taking the reptile away. However, some also reacted to the alligator’s size and called it a “dinosaur”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 08: Latest News

Advertisement
x