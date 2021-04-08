‘That’s a dinosaur’: 10-foot long alligator found under parked car in Tampa

Neither the alligator nor any humans were hurt in the process.(Representational Image/Source: Pixabay.com)

There have been several incidents of alligators wandering around in Florida, but the sheer size of the reptile which was caught underneath the car recently has taken the internet by surprise.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the 10-foot alligator is seen being removed from under the vehicle at a parking lot in Tampa. According to an NBC report, the incident took place at an apartment complex where locals informed the authorities after they have spotted the reptile. Soon deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reached the location and found the alligator, which measured at 10 feet and 2 inches..

Watch the video here:

Let these Tampa officials show you how to get a 10-foot alligator out from under your car. https://t.co/FaRxO8ZoFf pic.twitter.com/TGkhyHDhXB — ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2021

In the bodycam footage, the rescue team is seen working on the gator, which may have come from a pond near the complex, and removing it from under the vehicle before taking it away. According to the news website, neither the alligator nor any humans were hurt in the process.

Since being shared online, the 22-second clip has gone viral and garnered over 50, 000 views with many lauding the rescue team for safely taking the reptile away. However, some also reacted to the alligator’s size and called it a “dinosaur”.

Yikes — Renew Ministries (@MinistriesRenew) April 7, 2021

Can you imagine going to your car at night and there’s an alligator you can’t see waiting for you? 😱 — RCDC (@RCDC20) April 7, 2021

Me, realizing a 10ft alligator sitting under my car. pic.twitter.com/9QNbe0bKNV — Ryan Noa (@RyanNoa2) April 7, 2021

That’s not an alligator, that’s a dinosaur. — Brian H (@the4star) April 7, 2021

There’s a monster under your car!!! — rcm0502 (@rcm0502) April 7, 2021