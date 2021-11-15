scorecardresearch
‘Thanksgiving grandma’ set to keep tradition alive; ‘only consistent thing in life,’ say netizens

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 15, 2021 6:08:02 pm
What began after a mistake has emerged as netizen's favourite holiday tradition.

Arizona resident Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton have been celebrating Thanksgiving together ever since they met after an accidental invitation in 2016. Their ‘Thanksgiving tradition’ is set to continue this year and netizens cannot stop swooning over it.

The Arizona woman, while trying to text her grandson, had accidentally sent the message to Hinton in 2016, inviting him over to celebrate the festival together. Now, Hinton tweeted saying that he is scheduled to meet Dench for Thanksgiving for the sixth year in a row.

“We are all set for year 6!” he tweeted sharing a screenshot of a conversation where Dench invited him and his family once again for lunch. “It would bring me great joy.” Hinton also added a photo from an earlier occasion when they were celebrating with Dench’s celebration also being present.

‘Thanksgiving grandma’ had a bittersweet reunion last year, remembering her husband, Lonnie, who died from Covid-19.

It had all started in 2016 when Hinton, 17 years old at the time, replied to Dench’s invite saying that she had sent the message to the wrong number. Hinton then jokingly asked if he can still get a plate at the dinner, to which Dench replied, “That’s what grandmas do…feed everyone.”

Last year when the pandemic hit the Dench family hard, many wondered if the tradition would continue. But putting all speculations to rest, Dench and Hinton met on Thanksgiving as usual. “Lonnie was missing this year, and he was a big part of the Thanksgiving story and a big part of our lives, but that’s one thing Wanda and I know for sure. Lonnie would have been very angry if we didn’t have Thanksgiving together,” Hinton told CNN at the time.

Now with the tradition set to continue this year, netizens couldn’t keep calm, with many saying their bond assures everyone that “there is still goodness in the world”. Others said that Dench and Hinton meeting on Thanksgiving is the “only consistent thing in life”.

