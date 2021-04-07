scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
NASA clarifies ‘rainbow’ on Mars, netizens says ‘thanks for the explanation’

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2021 2:36:26 pm
While rainbows are common on Earth, that may not be the case in outer space. However, when NASA shared a picture of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on Mars, many were intrigued by the rainbow they spotted in the background.

The picture triggered a plethora of reactions online with netizens wondering how a rainbow could have formed in Mars’ atmosphere, leading to a clarification tweet by the American space agency.

Sharing the picture, the official Twitter handle of @NASAPersevere explained, “Many have asked: Is that a rainbow on Mars? No. Rainbows aren’t possible here. Rainbows are created by light reflected off of round water droplets, but there isn’t enough water here to condense, and it’s too cold for liquid water in the atmosphere. This arc is a lens flare.”

Read the full post here:

However, when some users were unable to understand how the rainbow occurred due to the lens, the rover offered further explanation and tweeted, “This is a lens flare. I have sunshades on my front Hazcams, which were considered mission-critical (I need them for driving forward and I’m usually driving forward). Sunshades weren’t considered essential on my back Hazcams, so you can see scattered light artefacts in their images.”

Since being shared online, the picture has garnered over 26,000 likes with netizens trying to understand the rainbow in the picture.

