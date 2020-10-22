Earthquake strikes during Iceland PM’s live interview. Here is how she reacted

While many are amused, others lauded Jakobsdóttir's calmness during a crisis situation.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 that struck southwest Iceland was caught on camera when the country’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir was in a live interview with the Washington Post. However, it is the PM’s reaction that has prompted an avalanche of reactions on social media.

“Oh my God, there’s an earthquake,” Jakobsdóttir said during her interview with Washington Post foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on tourism and how the county planned to tackle it. Though Jakobsdóttir is visibly startled by the tremors, she remains seated and soon resumes the interview by saying, “Well, this is Iceland.”

Watch the video here:

Iceland Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir was discussing the coronavirus’ effect on the tourism industry and how the nation is approaching testing when she was interrupted by an earthquake. https://t.co/47Thh6hy5M #postlive pic.twitter.com/3rWjrIczXm — Washington Post Live (@postlive) October 20, 2020

The video, which has now gone viral on social media after being shared on Washington Post’s Twitter account, has been flooded with people responding to the PM’s reaction. While many were amused, others lauded Jakobsdóttir’s calmness and icy cool demenaour during a crisis situation.

This seems to be real leadership. She stays rather calm during the crisis, waits for information to come in and finishes the task at hand. Do I mean Corona or the earthquake? Yes, indeed I do! — Theo Giokas (@TheoGiokas) October 21, 2020

She’s great. — Kelly Woodard (@kellykmw513) October 20, 2020

The house and leadership are BOTH strong! — Future (@4Word_Thinking) October 21, 2020

Lucky Iceland to have a leader so cool! — GloBeat (@jgueron) October 21, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd