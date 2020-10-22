scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Earthquake strikes during Iceland PM’s live interview. Here is how she reacted

The video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, has been flooded with people responding to the PM's response to the earthquake.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 22, 2020 4:30:38 pm
Iceland PM's reaction to earthquake, Iceland, Iceland earthquake, Iceland earthquake trending, indian express, indian express newsWhile many are amused, others lauded Jakobsdóttir's calmness during a crisis situation.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 that struck southwest Iceland was caught on camera when the country’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir was in a live interview with the Washington Post. However, it is the PM’s reaction that has prompted an avalanche of reactions on social media.

“Oh my God, there’s an earthquake,” Jakobsdóttir said during her interview with Washington Post foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on tourism and how the county planned to tackle it. Though Jakobsdóttir is visibly startled by the tremors, she remains seated and soon resumes the interview by saying, “Well, this is Iceland.”

Watch the video here:

The video, which has now gone viral on social media after being shared on Washington Post’s Twitter account, has been flooded with people responding to the PM’s reaction. While many were amused, others lauded Jakobsdóttir’s calmness and icy cool demenaour during a crisis situation.

