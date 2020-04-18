‘Where there’s help, there’s hope’: Google thanks frontline workers amid Covid-19

From sanitation worker to teachers, Google honoured ten essential service industries in their animated doodle series. From sanitation worker to teachers, Google honoured ten essential service industries in their animated doodle series.

Thanks to coronavirus warriors around the world, there’s some hope and light amid these dark, trying times. Although majority of the world is under lockdown, it’s the essential services workers and volunteers who have made sure everything is up and running and people are safe, while putting their own lives on the line. And expressing profound gratitude, Google has been honouring Covid-19 helpers by featuring them on its homepage.

“As with all of our Doodles, we hope the series allows for helpers everywhere to feel seen, heard, and valued and for everyone to remember there will be a light at the end of what could feel like a long tunnel,” Jessica Yu, Doodle Team Lead wrote in a blog post, drawing the curtains on a two-week special doodle series.

All the animated doodles — ten in total — were designed in such a way that the “G” represented communities sending their ‘love’ to the last letter, dressed to represent the essential workers. Mostly donning masks, the doodles were illustrated keeping the practice of social distancing in mind.

Watch the animated doodle here:

In the special animated series, which the company claims for the first time it has developed “real-time Doodle series focusing on one theme” in such a short period of day as usually it takes months and years of planning. However, seeing the essential service workers stepping up in unprecedented ways to provide services that keep society moving forward, it was something the tech giant just had to do.

From an ode to farmers and workers in food industry, sanitation workers and medical professional, delivery workers to teachers — the tech company tried to bring together everyone without whom the world wouldn’t be functioning at the moment.

However, in their blog post, the company stressed it’s not just essential service personnel they had in mind while starting the thank you series, as it has been inspired as much any all those individuals who wanted to help or have helped in their own little ways, doing many act of kindness.

“Beyond the efforts of essential workers, ‘help’ has become more than a concept, a desire or an unusual action. Help has become part of our day-to-day lives,” the post added. So, with this series the company wanted to acknowledge and harness the power of kindness and compassion more — “Because where there’s help, there’s hope.”

