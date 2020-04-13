Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle is a display of gratitude for health workers

Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle: When users hover their mouse pointer over the doodle, the message “To all doctors, nurses and medical workers; thank you” appears. Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle: When users hover their mouse pointer over the doodle, the message “To all doctors, nurses and medical workers; thank you” appears.

The Thank You Coronavirus Helpers Google Doodle is a special doodle search engine Google has put up as a mark of gratitude to all the medical professionals and health workers who are on the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

When you hover your mouse over the doodle, a message pops up that says: “To all doctors, nurses and medical workers; thank you.” There is also a heart emoji that appears over each letter of the word “Google”.

Today’s doodle is part of a series that aims to recognise the efforts of health workers. The series started on April 6 and has so far appreciated the efforts of emergency services, custodial and sanitation services, farmers, doctor, nurses and medical workers.

Google’s CEO had also taken to Twitter to announce the launch of the series. “Starting today, we’re launching a #GoogleDoodle series to honour many of those on the front lines in the fight against #COVID19,” he had tweeted.

Starting today, we’re launching a #GoogleDoodle series to honor many of those on the front lines in the fight against #COVID19. Today’s doodle is dedicated to the public health workers and researchers in the scientific community – on behalf of all of us, thank you. pic.twitter.com/3mgl0NHinp — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 6, 2020

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. Over the coming weeks, we’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honour many of those on the front lines”, the official Google doodle page said about the series.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd