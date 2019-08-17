Toggle Menu
Thailand’s young baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies with plastic in her stomachhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/thailands-young-baby-dugong-mariam-dies-with-plastic-bits-in-her-stomach-5912288/

Thailand’s young baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies with plastic in her stomach

Mariam's veterinarian, Nantarika Chansue shared her autopsy on his Facebook revealing inflammation and gas build-up in the animals' stomach.

Baby dugong, Baby dugong dies in Thailand, Baby dugong Mariam dies in Thailand, Baby dugong dies with Plastic in stomach, Trending, Indian Express news
The Animal died going into shock after they found bits of plastic in her intestinal tract.

Young baby dugong Mariam, who melted hearts online with her recovery, and became a symbol of conservation in Thailand succumbed to her infections exacerbated by bits of plastics lining her stomach on Saturday, AFP reported. The ocean mammal died after going into shock and efforts to resuscitate her failed. Mariam’s veterinarian, Nantarika Chansue shared her autopsy on his Facebook revealing inflammation and gas build-up in the animals’ stomach. Her death was also announced on the Facebook page of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

Mariam’s treatment and recoveries were documented and shared to the world by The National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department, Thailand which soon went viral to garner her the status of nation’s “beloved”. Netizens all over the world mourned the death of beloved Mariam and posted concern over marine life and ocean conservation. Take a look at the reactions:

According to AFP, Mariam washed up in the shallow waters off southwestern Thailand months ago, and was in a nursing tank, cared by a team of veterinarians and marine experts.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android