Thailand’s young baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies with plastic in her stomach

Young baby dugong Mariam, who melted hearts online with her recovery, and became a symbol of conservation in Thailand succumbed to her infections exacerbated by bits of plastics lining her stomach on Saturday, AFP reported. The ocean mammal died after going into shock and efforts to resuscitate her failed. Mariam’s veterinarian, Nantarika Chansue shared her autopsy on his Facebook revealing inflammation and gas build-up in the animals’ stomach. Her death was also announced on the Facebook page of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

Mariam’s treatment and recoveries were documented and shared to the world by The National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department, Thailand which soon went viral to garner her the status of nation’s “beloved”. Netizens all over the world mourned the death of beloved Mariam and posted concern over marine life and ocean conservation. Take a look at the reactions:

Saying “goodbye” is not easy

(และมีหลายประโยคให้พูด) – Words can’t express how saddened we are (to hear about the loss)

– You will remain in our hearts forever

– You’ll be missed

– You’ll always be in our hearts♥️

– You were a beautiful much-loved young dugong/sea cow#มาเรียม — นุ่น – English AfterNoonz (@Eng_afternoonz) August 17, 2019

Why return a human-nurtured baby dugong to the ocean. — Thomas Christopher (@ThomasCP518) August 17, 2019

Tragic demonstration of what we are doing to the planet and why #plasticpollution needs to be on all our agendas. @EEIatHull @HullUniScience @UniOfHull — FSE_Research (@FSEFacultyRese1) August 17, 2019

this is so sad :( please stop using plastic 🌎 — itisha kaushik (@itishaaaa1) August 17, 2019

The plastic was from the chicoms, God dam them. — michaelsullivan (@spikeuberss) August 17, 2019

ban plastics now — 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙚 𝙎𝙪𝙣 © (@Stephen_T_Sun) August 17, 2019

This is so sad. 😏 — Shya R. (@purpLe_shya21) August 17, 2019

Beloved baby dugong ‘Mariam’ dies in Thailand with plastic in stomach Best things for baby — https://t.co/yZQWbhiMxO #baby #kid — Phuong Phuc Dao (@PhuongPhucDao1) August 17, 2019

One day, we will witness our next gen dying like this and yet, we will not avoid plastics. We living without giving a fuck about nature makes us no less than a murderer. Beloved Baby Dugong “Mariam” Dies In Thailand With Plastic In Stomachhttps://t.co/OrZSOckD95 — Satish N (@minorkunju) August 17, 2019

According to AFP, Mariam washed up in the shallow waters off southwestern Thailand months ago, and was in a nursing tank, cared by a team of veterinarians and marine experts.