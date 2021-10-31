Workers in Thailand left dangling outside 26th floor of highrise after woman cuts off rope

In a bizarre incident, two workers in Thailand were left dangling outside the 26th floor of a building after a resident cut off the rope supporting the two. According to an NBC report, the resident was apparently angry that she was not informed about the work being done.

A video of the incident shows the two workers hanging outside the highrise building before being rescued and let in by a couple. After the incident, the woman who cut off the supporting rope is now facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, the report added.

Watch the video here:

While it is not clear what prompted the lady to cut the rope, according to local news reports, she was “apparently frustrated” when she saw the two workers outside her home.

According to an ABC report, one of the workers named Song, a Myanmar national, told the Thai Media that he along with fellow workers were hanging outside the 32nd floor to repair a crack on the building. However, when they reached the 30th, he felt the rope getting heavier and as he looked down, he saw someone on the 21st floor cutting off the rope, the report added.

With no other unit to help them, the workers were left hanging outside the 26th floor. “This incident is shocking and should not happen at all,” Praphaiwan Setsing, the resident to helped rescue the workers, told the news website, adding that it was her husband who noticed one of the painters signalling for help.

The incident led to an investigation where the 34-year-old woman, who first denied severing the rope, later confessed after being shown CCTV footage and forensic evidence. But she denied that she had any intention to kill the workers, the news report added.