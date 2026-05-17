Chilling video captures freight train colliding with bus in Thailand, 8 killed

A tragic accident unfolded near Bangkok’s Makkasan station when a freight train slammed into a bus stranded on the tracks due to a red light. The massive collision triggered a fire, killing eight passengers and leaving dozens injured.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 17, 2026 10:55 AM IST
Eyewitnesses can be seen running away from the locationEyewitnesses can be seen running away from the location (Image source: @Bangkokboy17/X)
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In an incident that left witnesses shaken, a freight train collided with a bus at a railway crossing in Thailand on Saturday. According to rescue authorities and a deputy transport minister, the collision triggered a massive fire that consumed the vehicle.

Reuters reported that emergency responders and firefighters rushed to the scene near the Airport Rail Link’s Makkasan station. Officials said the crash also involved several cars and motorcycles. The viral video captures the moment the train hit the bus, sending a massive fire and smoke into the air, and dragging several nearby vehicles along the tracks. Eyewitnesses can be seen running away from the location.

Watch here:

The post has since gone viral across all social media platforms, prompting a wave of reactions. “Had to happen one day in that area with the mix of trains, cars, buses, and railway crossings. In Thailand, everything flows in a silent well-organised chaos until it goes terribly wrong. The people in that bus,” a user wrote.

“If I was a betting man my money would be on the bus, not waiting behind the lines,” another user commented. “If the bus driver didn’t die in the collision, vehicular manslaughter charges should be brought against him. Nothing will change for any of these idiots if they don’t lay down the law hard,” a third user argued.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat told reporters that early findings indicated the bus had become stranded on the tracks at a red traffic signal, preventing the railway barriers from lowering properly. According to Reuters, he said the freight train, which was carrying shipping containers, could not stop in time to avoid the collision.

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“Eight people were killed, and 32 were injured, with the wounded being treated at various hospitals. All eight dead were on the bus,” he said.

Footage circulating on social media captured the train crashing into the bus

“The bus was stuck at a red light, so it couldn’t move. Cars were also blocked and unable to move forward,” witness Wanthong Kokpho, a motorcycle taxi driver, told Reuters.

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“The fire broke out immediately … If this had been a normal working day, the damage would have been much worse,” he added.

Thailand has long struggled with high traffic fatality rates, with the World Health Organisation ranking its roads among the most dangerous globally due in part to poor enforcement of safety regulations, the report added.

 

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