‘Who would’ve thought’: Thai PM Anutin sings The Beatles, Singapore’s Wong plays guitar

Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong performed together during the Singapore-Thailand Leaders’ Retreat in Bangkok, prompting a shoutout from social media users.

Anutin took the lead on vocals, singing The Beatles’ classic Let It Be and Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ in the Wind, while Wong accompanied him on guitar.

A video of the performance showed the two leaders appearing relaxed as they performed together during the gathering on Wednesday.

Watch here:

Meanwhile, in Bangkok, Thailand’s prime minister sang “Let It Be” and “Blowin’ in the Wind” as Singapore’s prime minister played guitar.#Thailand #Singapore pic.twitter.com/G85S7ZJhXh — Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) September 2, 2026

‘They are not at all stiff or dry’

The video has since gained momentum on social media, amassing over a million views and a wave of reactions.

“Who would have thought Thailand’s Prime Minister and Singapore’s Prime Minister team up to be the world’s next famous duet singers,” a user wrote.

“I admire the prime ministers of both countries; they are not at all stiff or dry, but very approachable,” another user commented.

“The way our Singapore PM looks at the Thai PM with such admiration, you can really tell he’s enjoying his singing. He has such a nice voice!” a third user reacted.

Their performance came amid discussions focused on strengthening relations between Thailand and Singapore. The Bangkok meeting marked the first Singapore-Thailand Leaders’ Retreat between Anutin and Wong, reviving a platform that had remained inactive for more than a decade, Thai World reported.

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During the retreat, the two leaders also reviewed the state of bilateral relations and discussed opportunities for greater cooperation across several areas, including food and energy security, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, connectivity, fintech and the digital economy, the report added.