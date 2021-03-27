WATCH: Thai burglar falls asleep while robbing, woken up by cops

The man was confused to see so many police officers waking him up from his deep sleep. (Source: tnewssurin/ Facebook)

In a hilarious turn of events, a burglar in Thailand got too comfortable at a house he had broken into and fell asleep. Unfortunately, the house belonged to a police officer and he was woken up by officers who turned up to arrest him. Now, the video of his arrest is going viral, leaving netizens laughing out loud online.

According to Thaiger, the thief had broken into the house of police sword officer Jiam Prasert of Wichian Buri District police station in Phetchabun Province around 2am. The perpetrator broke in with a toolkit, while the officer was asleep.

ThaiCh8 reported that the 22-year-old man, Athit Kin Khunthud, was tired after stalking the area in an attempt to steal something. When he finally entered the home, fatigue took over and he switched on the air-conditioner in the homeowner’s daughter’s room and decided to take a quick nap.

Only he slept for long. In the morning, the officer noticed that the AC was running in the other room and was surprised as his daughter was not even home. Looking inside, he was shocked to find a stranger sleeping comfortably under the blanket.

Although the robber couldn’t leave with anything he was charged with burglary and trespassing. (Source: tnewssurin/ Facebook) Although the robber couldn’t leave with anything he was charged with burglary and trespassing. (Source: tnewssurin/ Facebook)

The officer quickly called for backup, who in the video can be seen shouting to wake up the snoozing burglar, according to Kom Chad Luek. The viral video shows the thief quite confused and stunned seeing the room filled with policemen.

He was handcuffed and taken into custody for burglary and trespassing.

Although it seems like a stupid mistake, turns out he is not the first one. Earlier in September 2020, a similar incident happened in India. A burglar fell asleep in a house in Andhra Pradesh after robbing it. There too, the AC was involved, and he was caught red-handed after the owner heard him snoring!