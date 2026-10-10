Watch: Thailand’s Queen Suthida’s first solo flight in fighter jet wows social media

Thailand’s Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana wowed the internet after taking to the skies in a Gripen fighter jet for her first solo flight on Thursday, October 8. The flight took place in Surat Thani, Thailand, with pictures and videos of the royal flying the military aircraft quickly circulating online. According to local Thai social media reports, she is also the first and only queen to pilot a fighter jet.

Queen Suthida’s experience in aviation goes back more than a decade. She became a pilot in May 2010, the Bangkok Post reported. Since then, she has flown several types of aircraft and logged 1,188.48 flying hours.

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The Queen of Thailand flew a fighter solo today, becoming the first and only queen in the world to pilot a fighter jet https://t.co/I88eJH5Q32 — Interesting things (@awkwardgoogle) October 9, 2026

Her latest achievement drew praise from social media users, many of whom were impressed by her ability to fly a fighter jet.

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“Wow, I’m so impressed! That’s a Saab Gripen as well, one of the world’s best and most modern fighter aircraft,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “she flew a fighter jet like its a normal tuesday while most of us cant even parallel park. insane energy honestly.”

A third user congratulated the queen, writing, “Wow, That is amazing. You go girl. You never know when you will be needed. Congratulations on your first of many Solo flights and I wish you success, health and safety. Always be aware of your surroundings and keep your head on a swivel.”

Who is Queen Suthida?

Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana was born on June 3, 1978, in Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province. According to a profile published by the Thai government’s public relations department, she graduated from Assumption University of Thailand in Bangkok with a bachelor’s degree in communication arts.

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Her professional career began in the aviation industry. She worked as a flight attendant for JAL Airlines between 2000 and 2003 before joining Thai Airways International, where she remained until 2008. She subsequently entered royal service as an operations staff officer with the Royal Guard Unit under the Royal Security Command.

Her responsibilities within the royal establishment expanded over the following years. In 2017, she became deputy chief aide-de-camp to King Maha Vajiralongkorn under the Royal Aide-de-Camp Department, holding the rank of special general. She later served as deputy commander of the Royal Security Command, also with the rank of special general.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn appointed Suthida as queen in 2019, shortly before his official coronation that year. The king had been married three times before his marriage to Queen Suthida.

The royal couple also attracted attention in March this year when photographs and videos emerged of them flying an aircraft together during a state visit to Laos. The visuals, showing the king and queen travelling by air, sparked considerable discussion on social media.