To check menace of littering, Thailand national park sends garbage back to tourists

To curb the menace of littering, a Thailand national park has come up with an apt solution. In a post, shared by Thailand Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa was an image of a bag of litter collected from the park along with a warning that read, “Your trash will be sent back to you.”

In a series of Facebook posts, Silpa-archa informed the people that authorities at the Khao Yai National Park near Bangkok would be sending the garbage back to litterers.

“I will pick up all your junk, put in a good box. Postage. Return to home as a souvenir,” the minister said. According to a BBC report, a complaint against the offenders will also be registered with the police.

Wondering how the park authorities will keep tab? According to the news website, visitors will have to register with their addresses, making it easy for the rangers to hold them accountable and track them down if they leave litter behind.

Stretching across 2,000 sq km, the Khao Yai National Park is a popular spot among hikers and known for its waterfall and scenery. However, the litter left behind can be dangerous for the animals who may be exposed to it, the news website reported.

