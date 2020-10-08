Thailand shop installs system to keep doors shut to customers not wearing masks

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over six million views.

A shop in Thailand has installed a system to ensure that its doors are open only to customers who are wearing masks.

Twitter user Niall Harbison shared a video of the shop which has a door fitted with a machine that scans the face of the customer for a mask and also records the body temperature. The doors open only if the machine detects a mask and the customer doesn’t have a fever.

“Removes awkward mask arguments for staff as well,” Harbison wrote while sharing the video.

My local shops in Thailand. In 2 seconds scans my temperature and to see if wearing mask. Doors don’t open if not. 3 cases in 100+ days here. Removes awkward mask arguments for staff as well. pic.twitter.com/4Eac5fMsLR — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) October 4, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Still way too many people going into shops etc, with no masks on. Mostly men who don’t want to wear them. Selfish behaviour. — David Spain (@davyspain) October 4, 2020

Some schools have them here in Scotland pic.twitter.com/iurh5Q80wr — Gav Gordon (@GavGordonToGo) October 4, 2020

Totally agree with no mask no entry — Caroline McInerney (@CaroMcMc72) October 4, 2020

The technology IS available. Brains in the Whitehouse is what is not available. — Jeni 3.5% (@Jeni84977722) October 5, 2020

If only America had that kind of technology available to it – and leaders in the White House with brains enough to mandate we deploy it. — Brian A. Rudolph (@TheRudyB) October 5, 2020

Only 30% of symptomatic cases have fever. This is not an effective screening tool, nor a replacement for masks. — annie feighery (@AnnieFeighery) October 5, 2020

😭 I work at a hotel and this would remove SO MUCH STRESS from my life. I’m so exhausted arguing with people about masks and watching them outright ignore me. — Karen Barbour (@sacaku_ink) October 5, 2020

I think this is pretty cool. but I wonder what would happen if you had a fever for a non-COVID reason and needed to buy some tylenol or something. hahah — lemon meringue veranda (@moonhalvess) October 5, 2020

Seeing how well the rest of the world is doing makes me think that The Walking Dead is actually just happening in America while the rest of the world went on with their lives pic.twitter.com/rh43SkClWo — ⟬⟭ ᴮᴱRey⁷ ⟭⟬ (=^ᴥ^=) (@_FallingSlowly_) October 5, 2020

This is what it means to understand that we live in a shared society and everything isn’t “me, me, me” all the damn time. — Mike LePard (@wedge9986) October 6, 2020

Americans would just take their masks off after the checkpoint 🙄 — 💧Nikky // Kanki💧 (@imnikky) October 6, 2020

This is wonderful! Thank you for sharing this. We need this in the US and everywhere. — John Stapp (@JohnStapp) October 5, 2020

Wow they should have this everywhere!! — Mario (@RuGrAt1966) October 5, 2020

Very inspirational. Sadly, even though USA is still recording +40k new cases a day, this video would have absolutely no effect on a maga — George Wilson (@GeorgeW48766501) October 6, 2020

The Walmart near me isn’t enforcing its mask policy. — Captain Wolkah (@CaptainWolkah) October 6, 2020

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has been viewed over six million times. In Thailand, over 3600 people have tested positive for the virus, and over 50 deaths have been reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd