Thursday, October 08, 2020
Thailand shop installs system to keep doors shut to customers not wearing masks

The automatic doors will only open when the machine detects face masks and appropriate body temperature.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 8, 2020 4:57:13 pm
A shop in Thailand has installed a system to ensure that its doors are open only to customers who are wearing masks.

Twitter user Niall Harbison shared a video of the shop which has a door fitted with a machine that scans the face of the customer for a mask and also records the body temperature. The doors open only if the machine detects a mask and the customer doesn’t have a fever.

“Removes awkward mask arguments for staff as well,” Harbison wrote while sharing the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has been viewed over six million times. In Thailand, over 3600 people have tested positive for the virus, and over 50 deaths have been reported.

