Thailand elephant slides down muddy hill for fun. Watch video

There is no dearth of funny content online. Light-hearted videos instantly brighten up everyone’s mood and spread happiness. Chiming in laughter, an elephant slid down a muddy hill on its hind legs and its antics won hearts online.

The clip shared by Now This on Twitter shows the gentle giant sliding down a muddy hill. The blithe-spirited <strong>pachyderm is seen enjoying the ride on the muddy slope. The elephant is also heard making grunting noises during its ride on its hind legs.

The elephant decided to have fun after a rainstorm in Ranong, Thailand. “A jumbo male elephant named Somsak decided to have some fun after a rainstorm in Ranong, Thailand, by sliding down a muddy hill on his own knees. ‘I couldn’t stop laughing … He’s so funny,’ said the animal’s handler Tawatchai Suriwong, via Newsflare,” read Now This’s tweet. Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 12,800 views on Twitter.

Recently, a video showing an elephant wriggling out of a building went viral on social media. The clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda and the elephant was seen scrambling to get out of a small door frame. After bending and manoeuvring for a while, the animal managed to get out of the building.