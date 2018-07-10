Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Praise pours in from across the world as Thailand cave rescue ends successfully

Thailand Cave rescue mission has finally come to an end with the rescue of all 13 people who were trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non-cave in northern Chiang Rai. Twitterati breathe a sigh of relief.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 10, 2018 6:52:46 pm
thailand cave, boys in Thailand went missing, Thailand boys cave live, Thailand boys missing news, Thailand boys cave rescue, World news, trending, trending news, indian express, indian express news The boys and their coach had gone to explore the Tham Luang Nang Non-cave in northern Chiang Rai province but ended up being trapped after heavy rainfall flooded the entrance. (Source: File Photo)
The mission to rescue 12 boys from a football team and their coach, who were trapped inside a Thailand cave for weeks, came to an end Tuesday with all of them being extracted safely. People all across the globe took to social media to congratulate the rescuers, and many praised the courage shown by the young boys.

The football team, which had gone to explore the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in the northern Chiang Rai province, had been trapped since June 23 after the entrance of the cave was flooded due to heavy rains. The boys were extracted over the last few days in batches.

Various social networking websites featured messages from people posting about the rescue operation as it took place. #ThaiCaveResue trended as people wrote about their relief on hearing about the successful rescue.

The 12 boys, all between the age of 11 to 16, belonged to different schools in Mae Sai district in northern Thailand.  They were all part of a local football team called ‘Wild Boar’.

 

