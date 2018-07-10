Praise pours in from across the world as Thailand cave rescue ends successfully

The boys and their coach had gone to explore the Tham Luang Nang Non-cave in northern Chiang Rai province but ended up being trapped after heavy rainfall flooded the entrance. (Source: File Photo) The boys and their coach had gone to explore the Tham Luang Nang Non-cave in northern Chiang Rai province but ended up being trapped after heavy rainfall flooded the entrance. (Source: File Photo)

The mission to rescue 12 boys from a football team and their coach, who were trapped inside a Thailand cave for weeks, came to an end Tuesday with all of them being extracted safely. People all across the globe took to social media to congratulate the rescuers, and many praised the courage shown by the young boys.

The football team, which had gone to explore the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in the northern Chiang Rai province, had been trapped since June 23 after the entrance of the cave was flooded due to heavy rains. The boys were extracted over the last few days in batches.

Various social networking websites featured messages from people posting about the rescue operation as it took place. #ThaiCaveResue trended as people wrote about their relief on hearing about the successful rescue.

So many people were praying for those boys and their coach to get out safely! I am very grateful that our prayers were answered! #ThaiCaveResue #Thailandcave #GiveThanks pic.twitter.com/QNI5eUQlgN — Sly Minx (The DogMum) (@minx1100) July 10, 2018

What we’ve seen in #Thailand is humanity at its best. No borders, races, religions, just human beings working together and performing miracles! #ThaiCaveResue — rohit v (@rohitv7) July 10, 2018

What an incredible remarkable story….I’m absolutely flummoxed that somehow despite the complexity, hopelessness & danger of the situation…the near impossible has been achieved to get the boys out of the cave…phenomenal guts and resilience by all…Bravo #ThaiCaveResue — Adrian Rosney (@Dublinboy73) July 10, 2018

The 12 boys, all between the age of 11 to 16, belonged to different schools in Mae Sai district in northern Thailand. They were all part of a local football team called ‘Wild Boar’.

Mission complete #ThaiCaveResue …..what seemed the impossible has been possible …..it’s gotta be made into a film surely — Angie Baby 🐰🌹 (@Comeonmurray12) July 10, 2018

Bravo Zulu Thai SEALs and all those involved … #ThaiCaveResue #ThamLuangCave — Southwired (@dcooper711) July 10, 2018

Hearing all 13 have been saved from the #ThaiCaveResue is incredible! Well done to everyone involved! — Sarah (@sarah_witney_TW) July 10, 2018

The world needs more feel good endings like this. Well done to everyone involved in the rescue. #thaicaveresue — Paul (@pcpinme) July 10, 2018

What a beautiful story! We need more feel good stories in the news… #ThaiCaveResue pic.twitter.com/aBlqMPpeaX — Mariana Simões (@MarianaSim0es) July 10, 2018

#caveboys #CaveThailand #ThaiCaveResue #ThaiCave congratulations and brilliant work by the Volunteers , professional and everyone assist bring the boys and coach Home pic.twitter.com/tOddmhVncL — richardlisabearman (@lisarichbearman) July 10, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd