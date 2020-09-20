Thai MP clicked watching porn in Parliament. Here is what his excuse was

In his defence, Anuwat claimed that he had received the texts from a woman who was apparently ‘asking for help’. (Source: Pixabay)

Several pictures of a Thai MP watching porn on his phone in Parliament have gone viral, leaving the politician embarrassed. Ronnathep Anuwat was caught in the act while the Budget was being presented in the Parliament in Bangkok.

According to a DailyMail report, Anuwat was scrolling through explicit images on his phone for over ten minutes and was photographed by reporters in the press gallery. The politician, who represents Chonburi province for the ruling party Palang Pracharath, later claimed that he had received the texts from a woman who was apparently “asking for help”, the Metro reported.

“Probably not the best idea to watch porn during a budget debate,” tweeted a user while sharing images of the politician’s phone, which were widely shared online after the incident.

In his defence, Anuwat said he was looking at the pictures to figure out whether the woman was in any sort of danger.

According to the news website, the politician wanted to “observe the environment surrounding the girl in the picture” as he was worried that she was “being harassed by gangsters who had forced her to take the pictures”.

However, on realising that the woman in the pictures was asking for money, he deleted the content. Government officials have summoned the MP for an explanation but no further action would be taken against him, the news website stated.

