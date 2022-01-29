Thai man rescues king cobra from road with bare hands, video goes viral

Just a simple mention of a snake might send chills down the spine for many. However, a snake catcher in Thailand managed to rescue a giant reptile using only his bare hands. The jaw-dropping moment caught on camera has left netizens stunned.

In a video taking social media by storm, a middle-aged man was seen trying to control a huge king cobra. However, irked by the man’s presence, the cobra was seen raising its hood to a height trying to scare him away.

But with utmost patience and expertise, the man, without any snake tong or sticks, bags it after struggling for several minutes on the road while onlookers watched the rescue from a distance.

Watch the video here:



According to local media, the incident took place in the southern Thai province of Krabi. The reptile, about 4.5 metre, weighs 10 kg and was reported by the residents after it slithered into a palm plantation, Thaiger reported. “The giant cobra tried to hide in a septic tank near locals’ houses,” the report added.

The volunteer from the Ao Nang Subdistrict Administrative Organization identified as Sutee Naewhaad spent about 20 minutes to rescue the animal after managing to grab it by its neck, Chanel 8 reported.

Naewhaad was quoted by Thairath Online saying that this king cobra might have been looking for its mate because another cobra had recently been killed by the locals. While is was aware of the attention, he stressed that his snake-catching skills came from years of training and urged people not to try to catch snakes as they could be venomous.