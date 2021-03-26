Thai man finds bargain on iPhone 7, receives a table that looks like the Apple product instead

Online shopping can be simple and hassle-free, but the complaint of the delivered product not matching with photos online are frequent. Something similar happened recently when a Thai man got a bargain on an iPhone, only to receive an iPhone-shaped table instead! Pictures of the hilarious incident are going going viral across social media sites.

The young man learnt it the hard way that paying attention to details was important while purchasing products online, when a ‘huge iPhone’ arrived at his home. According to Oriental Daily, the unnamed customer claimed that he had ordered an iPhone 7 on e-commerce platform Lazada, but instead received a full-sized desk resembling the Apple product.

He was little confused when there was a higher delivery charge on the order, but it never struck him it wasn’t a mobile phone but a table that was on its way. He admitted to the daily that he didn’t thoroughly check all the details while placing his order, having ostensibly found an iPhone 7 on the cheap.

Making best of the situation, the man also took a photo giving the illusion that he was unlocking the giant phone using his Touch ID. (Source: เอาไปแบ่งกันดู/ Facebook) Making best of the situation, the man also took a photo giving the illusion that he was unlocking the giant phone using his Touch ID. (Source: เอาไปแบ่งกันดู/ Facebook)

The images quickly went viral on social media in the country and outside, where people used this as an example to warn others and create awareness about online shopping.

Some were astonished by the uncanny resemblance of the table to the actual Apple phone. It was later found out that it was a South Korean brand Ten by Ten, which is behind the unique, quirky furniture. The products looks similar and is hard to guess it’s not a gadget, only the sim slot has been converted to a drawer for extra storage.

According to company, there are three colour variants available like the iPhone — in gold, red and rose gold. Any interested buyers can purchase it for KRW 310,000, approximately Rs 19,900, on its official website.