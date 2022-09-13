scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Watch: Thai hotel breaks record for world’s largest Negroni cocktail

Five-star hotel Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok managed to make Negroni that measured over 630 litre.

Thai hotel makes world’s largest cocktail, World’s largest Negroni, World record 630 litre cocktail, Negroni week, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok managed, Indian expressKimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok achieved a Guinness World Records title for the world’s largest Negroni cocktail by beating the previous record by 126 liters.

On Monday, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, a five-star hotel in the Thai capital made news after it created the world’s largest Negroni.

The mixologists at the luxury hotel managed to make an Italian cocktail that measured over 630 litre and weighed about 400 kilogram. What made this record even more special was that the drink was poured into a massive iced acrylic container that was 5.6 feet tall.

ALSO READ |World’s largest bottle of whisky sells for 1.1 million British pound

The world record-breaking attempt took place during a lavish ceremony and was supervised by Guinness adjudicator Kazuyoshi Kirimura.

While announcing the result of the attempt, Kirimura said the previous world record for the world’s largest Negroni was 504 litre, so Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok needed to surpass this number. At the final measurement, the cocktail was precisely measured at 633.65 litre which officially made it the world’s largest Negroni cocktail.

Negroni is made of three liquors, namely gin, vermouth rosso, and Campari. All three drinks are added in equal measure to make a Negroni. The cocktail is usually served chilled with ice and is garnished with orange.

While talking to Reuters, Patrick Both, the general manager of Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, said that breaking a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest Negroni cocktail is not just about mixing lots of drinks. He said they took a long time to plan the attempt and followed several rules and regulations set by the Guinness World Records.

