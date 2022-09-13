Watch: Thai hotel breaks record for world’s largest Negroni cocktail

On Monday, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, a five-star hotel in the Thai capital made news after it created the world’s largest Negroni.

The mixologists at the luxury hotel managed to make an Italian cocktail that measured over 630 litre and weighed about 400 kilogram. What made this record even more special was that the drink was poured into a massive iced acrylic container that was 5.6 feet tall.

The world record-breaking attempt took place during a lavish ceremony and was supervised by Guinness adjudicator Kazuyoshi Kirimura.

While announcing the result of the attempt, Kirimura said the previous world record for the world’s largest Negroni was 504 litre, so Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok needed to surpass this number. At the final measurement, the cocktail was precisely measured at 633.65 litre which officially made it the world’s largest Negroni cocktail.

Negroni is made of three liquors, namely gin, vermouth rosso, and Campari. All three drinks are added in equal measure to make a Negroni. The cocktail is usually served chilled with ice and is garnished with orange.

While talking to Reuters, Patrick Both, the general manager of Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, said that breaking a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest Negroni cocktail is not just about mixing lots of drinks. He said they took a long time to plan the attempt and followed several rules and regulations set by the Guinness World Records.