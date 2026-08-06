‘Devastating’: Thai footballer dies after lightning strikes pitch during match

In the now-viral video, a lightning bolt is seen striking the pitch in a flash, followed by a loud explosion. (Photo: @Dexerto/X)

A 24-year-old Thai footballer died, and 12 other players were injured after lightning struck the pitch during a local football match in southern Thailand. The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday and was captured on camera.

The incident occurred at Santiphap Stadium in Sungai Golok, where teams SAMCOLTS and Abu x Nong Sirin were competing in the Golok FA Cup, a local tournament featuring amateur Thai and Malaysian teams, the Independent reported.

Lightning bolt kills Thai footballer

According to police, Sofwan Awae, a winger for SAMCOLTS who had recently signed for Thai third-tier club Yala FC, suffered critical injuries when a lightning bolt struck the field during the match. The report quoted police chief Thun Sirikhunt saying that Awae succumbed to his injuries despite emergency medical teams’ efforts to save him.