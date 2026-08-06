‘Devastating’: Thai footballer dies after lightning strikes pitch during match

A 24-year-old Thai footballer died, and 12 other players were injured after lightning struck the pitch during a local football match in southern Thailand. The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday and was captured on camera.
The incident occurred at Santiphap Stadium in Sungai Golok, where teams SAMCOLTS and Abu x Nong Sirin were competing in the Golok FA Cup, a local tournament featuring amateur Thai and Malaysian teams, the Independent reported.
According to police, Sofwan Awae, a winger for SAMCOLTS who had recently signed for Thai third-tier club Yala FC, suffered critical injuries when a lightning bolt struck the field during the match. The report quoted police chief Thun Sirikhunt saying that Awae succumbed to his injuries despite emergency medical teams’ efforts to save him.
In the now-viral video, a lightning bolt strikes the pitch in a flash, followed by a loud explosion. Players wearing black-and-white striped jerseys immediately rushed to Awae’s side, turned him onto his back and attempted to resuscitate him before medical help arrived.
Watch here:
A football player was killed and 12 others were injured after a lightning strike hit the field during a match in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/XLAMhPxqgV
— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 6, 2026
The incident quickly gained traction online, drawing a wave of reactions. “That’s devastating. went from playing a match to gone in seconds, can’t even process that,” a user wrote. “Jeez. RIP. This is the second lightening incident I’m reading about this week. My condolences to his family,” another user commented.
“Our elders were strict about not letting us go out in the rain or during thunderstorms. I have always respected them for that,” a third user reacted.
The police said 12 other players, including one Malaysian national, were injured in the lightning strike and taken to hospital for treatment.
According to the country’s Department of Disease Control, at least 283 people were struck by lightning between 2020 and 2024, with many victims dying at the scene.
The Independent reported that in May, an engineering student and his aunt were killed after lightning struck a hut in Lampang province. Earlier the same month, a 30-year-old pregnant woman lost her life after she and her husband took shelter under a tree during a fishing trip in Uthai Thani province.