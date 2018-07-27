Follow Us:
Friday, July 27, 2018
Thai cave rescue team back in action, save an infant and 13 others from Laos floods

The video of the Thai team, which managed to rescue people from rushing waters in Laos, is now going viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 27, 2018 7:31:42 pm
baby saved Laos dam disaster, toddler saved Thai rescue team, thai rescue operation, Thai cave rescue volunteers save baby, viral video, The survivors, who were stranded due to flood water, had fled up a hill after the Xe-Namnoy dam broke due to heavy rainfall. (Source: Channel NewsAsia/Facebook)
The rescue of an infant, who survived for days without foods after the dam collapse in southern Laos, has gone viral after it was captured on camera. The baby boy was carefully carried through flood waters and mud by volunteers from Thailand.

Along with the baby, 13 other people were rescued and the footage was released on Friday, reported Channel NewsAsia. The rescue video has been going viral, with many praising the volunteers.

The survivors, who were stranded due to flood water, had gone up a hill after the Xe-Namnoy dam broke after heavy rainfall. According to a CNN report, the collapse of the dam affected more than 10,000 people.

Watch the video here:

The Thai team, which managed to rescue people from the waters, is the same one that helped rescue a youth football team that was trapped in the Tham Luang cave in Thailand. According to a report in The Nation, they came to help people in neighbouring Laos as they felt that the country was ‘poorly equipped’ to deal with a natural disaster of this scale.

