Thai cave rescue team back in action, save an infant and 13 others from Laos floods

The survivors, who were stranded due to flood water, had fled up a hill after the Xe-Namnoy dam broke due to heavy rainfall. (Source: Channel NewsAsia/Facebook) The survivors, who were stranded due to flood water, had fled up a hill after the Xe-Namnoy dam broke due to heavy rainfall. (Source: Channel NewsAsia/Facebook)

The rescue of an infant, who survived for days without foods after the dam collapse in southern Laos, has gone viral after it was captured on camera. The baby boy was carefully carried through flood waters and mud by volunteers from Thailand.

Along with the baby, 13 other people were rescued and the footage was released on Friday, reported Channel NewsAsia. The rescue video has been going viral, with many praising the volunteers.

ALSO READ | The most heartwarming cartoons doing the rounds after the Thai cave rescue

The survivors, who were stranded due to flood water, had gone up a hill after the Xe-Namnoy dam broke after heavy rainfall. According to a CNN report, the collapse of the dam affected more than 10,000 people.

Watch the video here:

The Thai team, which managed to rescue people from the waters, is the same one that helped rescue a youth football team that was trapped in the Tham Luang cave in Thailand. According to a report in The Nation, they came to help people in neighbouring Laos as they felt that the country was ‘poorly equipped’ to deal with a natural disaster of this scale.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd