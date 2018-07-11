Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

The most heartwarming cartoons doing the rounds after the Thai cave rescue

Thai cave rescue: The boys, who were a part of “Wild Boars” soccer team, all aged between 11 and 16 and their 25-year-old coach were trapped since June 23 while they went cave trekking in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 11, 2018 3:58:27 pm
thai cave rescue, thai cave rescue details, thai cave rescue wild boars, thai cave rescue boys, thai cave trekking boys, thai cave trekking wild boards, thai cave trekking cartoons, thai cave trekking illustrations, Indian express, Indian express news How people celebrated the 12 boys and their coach’s rescue with illustrations. (Source: Twitter)

After being stranded in a cave in northern Thailand since June 23, the mission to rescue 12 boys and their coach finally ended successfully on Tuesday.  As the world cheered their rescue, the incident also inspired stirring and heartfelt illustrations from artists across the world.

ALSO READ | Thai cave rescue highlights: Wild Boars soccer team pulled out, all 12 boys, coach doing well

Here are some of the most wonderful illustrations doing the rounds of the internet.

Which of these are your favourites? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

