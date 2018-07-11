The most heartwarming cartoons doing the rounds after the Thai cave rescue

How people celebrated the 12 boys and their coach’s rescue with illustrations. (Source: Twitter) How people celebrated the 12 boys and their coach’s rescue with illustrations. (Source: Twitter)

After being stranded in a cave in northern Thailand since June 23, the mission to rescue 12 boys and their coach finally ended successfully on Tuesday. As the world cheered their rescue, the incident also inspired stirring and heartfelt illustrations from artists across the world.

Here are some of the most wonderful illustrations doing the rounds of the internet.

One of the best illustration to visualize the colossal effort of #ThaiCaveResue, from the divers in the frontier to the volunteer cooks and farmers giving up their harvest this year. This is what humanity could achieve at our best. Glad that everyone’s safe now! pic.twitter.com/w96yQZh4s9 — Andhyta F. Utami (@Afutami) July 11, 2018

Each animal is representative of those involved in the operation. Cartoon of the day. #thaicaveresue #ThailandCaveRescue #thumluangcave pic.twitter.com/5PbLhdh31r — Isanka Wijerathne (@isankadn) July 10, 2018

Every person who contributed in this operation is an absolute hero, especially those magnificent divers!! The kids and their coach showed tremendous bravery; ALL OUT💪!! Let us not forget the late ex-seal diver; RIP! #ThaiCaveResue pic.twitter.com/7tXEthXcle — Chris Barakat (@ChrisBrkt) July 10, 2018

BREAKING NOW: The last child and coach are safe and out of the cave and waiting at the field hospital. Rescue operations in the cave have ended. A remarkable international efforts from 18 countries with heroic divers, cave experts, medics and many more.🙏🏼 #ThaiCaveResue 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/RNdqcVynNE — Koh Samui Spirit 🌴 (@KohSamuiSpirit) July 10, 2018

Let’s also keep a moment of silence of the dead diver “Saman” that has lost his life finding the boys and the coach in the #ThaiCaveResue effort. pic.twitter.com/Vm9DSwfR6H — News 365 (@Newsin365) July 10, 2018

A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself❤️#ThaiCaveResue pic.twitter.com/jGqjfcFy7E — Leo (@leokuriakose21) July 10, 2018

The #ThaiCaveResue has delivered its miracle, with all 13 members of the #WildBoar soccer team making it to safety in one of the most inspiring rescue missions the world has witnessed. Congratulations to all the rescue teams and volunteers, the true heroes … ♥️🙏🏼🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/4wkd4c3l5s — 🕊 Alicia 🕊 (@ALICIAH23) July 10, 2018

When the whole world needed reminding that hearts existed

❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ Let’s hope the end of today brings the news we are all waiting to hear 🤞#ThaiCaveResue #ThailandCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/GG5d4kAJVv — I am River (@HayleyBalozi) July 10, 2018

12 boys, 1 coach & cave divers safely out or in the entrance. Our thoughts to the Navy Seal who sadly gave his life so others could live #ThaiCaveResue pic.twitter.com/C7Q6FCpBf9 — Tarushi Choudhary (@tcisha) July 10, 2018

Which of these are your favourites? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

