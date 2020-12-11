Woman’s post on why she takes a bite of her husband’s lunch strikes a chord online

The post got many talking online who wanted to try something similar in their own relationship.

Texas resident Tracy Howell, who has been packing her husband’s lunch every working day for past 41 years, revealed in a Facebook post why she always took a bite out of every thing she sent. The post has since been widely shared on Facebook.

Sharing a photo of a burger in a bag from which one bite had been taken, Tracy explained that it was her way of joining her husband Clifford for the meal, so that he wouldn’t feel alone.

“On occasion I would join him on the job site and have lunch with him. He made the comment once that lunch tasted better when you share it with someone you love,” she wrote in her detailed post.

Soon after, Tracy wrote that while fixing his lunch one night, she took a bite of his sandwich before putting it away.

“When he got home (long before cell phones) he commented that someone took a bite out of his sandwich. I told him that since I couldn’t join him for lunch, I took a bite so he knew I was joining him,” she wrote.

“I continue to do this frequently and he still says, ‘saw you joined me for lunch today and it sure was good’,” she wrote. The post has since been shared over 1 lakh times.

After receiving responses from across the world, Tracy shared some of them and in a fresh post said she was “shocked and humbled”.

“The only thought that comes to my mind when I fix his lunch and ‘take a bite of his sandwich’ is how much I love him. About as much thought as he puts into a phone call in the middle of the day when he tells me “he just needs to hear my voice” or a little note we leave for each other here and there from time to time,” she wrote in a follow-up post.

“We probably tell each other a dozen times a day that we love each other. We never wanted the other to “assume” we loved them. We don’t go out of our way, it’s just as natural to us as brushing your teeth,” she wrote.

