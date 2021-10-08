scorecardresearch
‘Mom, help’: Student’s texts to mother during Texas school shooting goes viral

"Mom, there is a shooting. Mom. Help," were the three subsequent texts sent by the boy to his mother.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 8, 2021 11:48:02 am
"I can't even begin to imagine the long term effects this will have on the children," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

A message from a boy stuck inside the school building amid the shooting in Texas has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate over gun laws in the US state.

A screenshot of the text messages was shared on Twitter by CBS reporter Jason Allen highlighting the terrifying moment witnessed by the young boy, who was inside the Mansfield ISD’s Timberview High School building in Arlington, Texas, when the gunshots were fired.

ALSO READ |Four injured in Texas high school shooting; gunman fled

“Texts a mother shared with me from her son, during the shooting at a high school today in Mansfield. Captures the moment well,” wrote Allen while sharing the picture, which has now gone viral on social media.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Mom, there is a shooting. Mom. Help,” were the three subsequent texts sent by the boy to his mother.

Post the shooting at Texas high school, which left four people injured, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins has been taken into custody, CNN reported.

Simpkins will be charged with “three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon”, Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye told the news website. According to the news report, out of the victims, a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds is listed in critical condition.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and triggered a plethora of reactons online with many criticising the sale of guns in the US state.

“This will keep happening unless people start using their brains and implement gun control laws. Citizens shouldn’t be able to just get a gun, owning a gun should be illegal unless you’re properly trained for using one or your job requires you to carry one,” wrote a user while another tweeted, “I can’t even begin to imagine the long term effects this will have on the children. We have failed as a society to protect our most vulnerable and precious beings.”

