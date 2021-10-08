‘Mom, help’: Student’s texts to mother during Texas school shooting goes viral

A message from a boy stuck inside the school building amid the shooting in Texas has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate over gun laws in the US state.

A screenshot of the text messages was shared on Twitter by CBS reporter Jason Allen highlighting the terrifying moment witnessed by the young boy, who was inside the Mansfield ISD’s Timberview High School building in Arlington, Texas, when the gunshots were fired.

“Texts a mother shared with me from her son, during the shooting at a high school today in Mansfield. Captures the moment well,” wrote Allen while sharing the picture, which has now gone viral on social media.

“Mom, there is a shooting. Mom. Help,” were the three subsequent texts sent by the boy to his mother.

Texts a mother shared with me from her son, during the shooting at a high school today in Mansfield. Captures the moment well pic.twitter.com/sS6HxpMW9J — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) October 6, 2021

Post the shooting at Texas high school, which left four people injured, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins has been taken into custody, CNN reported.

Simpkins will be charged with “three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon”, Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye told the news website. According to the news report, out of the victims, a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds is listed in critical condition.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and triggered a plethora of reactons online with many criticising the sale of guns in the US state.

“This will keep happening unless people start using their brains and implement gun control laws. Citizens shouldn’t be able to just get a gun, owning a gun should be illegal unless you’re properly trained for using one or your job requires you to carry one,” wrote a user while another tweeted, “I can’t even begin to imagine the long term effects this will have on the children. We have failed as a society to protect our most vulnerable and precious beings.”

this will keep happening unless people start using their brain and implement gun control laws. citizens shouldn’t be able to just get a gun, owning a gun should be illegal, unless you’re properly trained for using one or your job requires you to carry one. — Angelos Vlahos (@angelosvlahos) October 7, 2021

Even shooter drills are traumatizing for kids (and adults). This is NOT NORMAL. We are the only country in the world that prefers to prepare for active shooters over just preventing them to begin with. I’m so sad for our kids. — Jess P. 😷 (@Jessnj4554) October 6, 2021

Gun violence is here to stay. It’s a tragedy but if you’re asking “Should gun hobbyists be inconvenienced so that children can live” the voters have already spoken loudly on this. — Helvering Davis (@low_tex) October 6, 2021