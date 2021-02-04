When ‘Chucky’ from the ‘Child’s Play’ franchise was mistaken for a kidnapping suspect

As the alert reached all the subscribers, several took to social media, sharing screenshots and seeking explanation to the bizarre alert sent to them on their phone.

The Texas Public Safety Department raised a few eyebrows on January 29 when it’s Amber Alert system accidentally sent out an alert for citizens to keep an eye out for Chucky, the possessed doll from the horror movie series ‘Child’s Play’.

The alert featured Chucky and his child, and ‘Glen’, citing the doll as a kidnapping suspect.

According to a Guardian report, the alert was sent three times and the message went over the state’s Amber Alert System, which sends an alert message to mobile phones of residents to help find missing people.

This is a real Amber Alert accidentally issued by Texas pic.twitter.com/q0yhCIfWTw — Ad Infinitum (@Ad_Inifinitum) February 1, 2021

As the alert reached all its subscribers, several took to social media, sharing screenshots and seeking an explanation to the bizarre alert sent to them on their phone.

Take a look here:

*wakes up and checks to Amber Alert on phone*

*throws away phone* Texas DPS mistakenly sends out Amber Alert for Chucky doll https://t.co/aKtpfWqe1Q via @wfaa — Neil Shah (@shah_neil) January 30, 2021

When they accidentally send out an amber alert for chucky in Texas 😂😂😂 — Lindsay Williams (@lindsswilliams) February 3, 2021

Texas put out an amber alert on CHUCKY & HIS JIT GLEN 😭😭😭😭 — Shan (@Feistylilbooty) January 30, 2021

I would expect this sort of thing from Florida instead of Texas — blank (@grijszaturdags) February 2, 2021

The only thing that upsets me about this is that I didn’t get the Amber Alert. I’ve never wanted to live in Texas more than right now. — Red (@Really_A_Chair) February 3, 2021

Developers have way too much fun 😝 — jsw (@jeffscottward) February 3, 2021

Trying toohard — dr president-elect carny d 🎡 🇺🇸 🗽 🦅 (@dougalpollux) February 3, 2021

Are they saying this because the doll’s telling them to say it? — Thomas Mets (@MisterMets) February 3, 2021

The boy who cried "Wolf" has a lot of lessons. I take every child abduction seriously. I'll be prepared when Chucky does this for real. — Michael Kalec (@michaelkalec) February 3, 2021

The alert described Chucky as a 28-year-old with red, auburn hair with blue eyes, who stood at 3ft 1in tall and weighed 16lbs.

He was also described to be wearing blue denim overalls with a striped long sleeve shirt and carrying a large knife – an appearance which matched the popular film franchise.

After multiple enquiries reached the public safety department regarding the alert, the department released a statement saying that it was a test malfunction, <em>The Guardian</em> reported.

“This alert is a result of a test malfunction. We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again.”

Don Mancini, the writer-director who created Chucky, also responded to the mishap, tweeting: “PLEASE FIND THEM.”