Thursday, February 04, 2021
When ‘Chucky’ from the ‘Child’s Play’ franchise was mistaken for a kidnapping suspect

The alert was sent three times and the message went over the entire state’s Amber Alert System, a system which sends alert message to people’s mobile phone usually to help find a missing people.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2021 6:50:36 pm
As the alert reached all the subscribers, several took to social media, sharing screenshots and seeking explanation to the bizarre alert sent to them on their phone.

The Texas Public Safety Department raised a few eyebrows on January 29 when it’s Amber Alert system accidentally sent out an alert for citizens to keep an eye out for Chucky, the possessed doll from the horror movie series ‘Child’s Play’.

The alert featured Chucky and his child, and ‘Glen’, citing the doll as a kidnapping suspect.

According to a Guardian report, the alert was sent three times and the message went over the state’s Amber Alert System, which sends an alert message to mobile phones of residents to help find missing people.

As the alert reached all its subscribers, several took to social media, sharing screenshots and seeking an explanation to the bizarre alert sent to them on their phone.

Take a look here:

The alert described Chucky as a 28-year-old with red, auburn hair with blue eyes, who stood at 3ft 1in tall and weighed 16lbs.

He was also described to be wearing blue denim overalls with a striped long sleeve shirt and carrying a large knife – an appearance which matched the popular film franchise.

After multiple enquiries reached the public safety department regarding the alert, the department released a statement saying that it was a test malfunction, <em>The Guardian</em> reported.

“This alert is a result of a test malfunction. We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again.”

Don Mancini, the writer-director who created Chucky, also responded to the mishap, tweeting: “PLEASE FIND THEM.”

