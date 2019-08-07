Toggle Menu
‘Racism’, say netizens after image of cops on horseback leading handcuffed black man goes viral

The incident was captured by an onlooker on Saturday, who then shared the same on the Internet sparking outrage online with many slamming the Police Department for their actions.

While some pointed out that the image evoked images of the slavery era, others raised concerns over racism and violence by whites against black people.

The police chief of Galveston, Texas, apologised after a photograph of two white officers on horseback leading a handcuffed black suspect down a street with a rope tied to him went viral on social media, triggering outrage. The US. Police Chief Vernon Hale clarified that though the technique was acceptable in some situations, the officers showed “poor judgment” in this instance, the BBC reported.

The incident was captured by a passerby on Saturday and led to outrage online, with many slamming the Police Department for their action. The two officers — P Brosch and A Smith — had arrested Donald Neely for criminal trespass.

Following the incident, Hale stated there was no “malicious intent” and he had scrapped the department policy to “prevent the use of this technique”, the news website reported.

The viral picture left many furious. While some pointed out that the image was reminiscent of the slavery era, others raised concerns about racism and violence against black people.

