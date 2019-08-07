‘Racism’, say netizens after image of cops on horseback leading handcuffed black man goes viral

The police chief of Galveston, Texas, apologised after a photograph of two white officers on horseback leading a handcuffed black suspect down a street with a rope tied to him went viral on social media, triggering outrage. The US. Police Chief Vernon Hale clarified that though the technique was acceptable in some situations, the officers showed “poor judgment” in this instance, the BBC reported.

The incident was captured by a passerby on Saturday and led to outrage online, with many slamming the Police Department for their action. The two officers — P Brosch and A Smith — had arrested Donald Neely for criminal trespass.

We have verified with law enforcement officials in Galveston, that the photograph taken in Galveston is real. It is hard to understand why these officers felt this young man required a leash, as he was handcuffed and walking between two mounted officers. pic.twitter.com/bEFZnn4qmH — Adrienne Bell (@AdrBell) August 5, 2019

Following the incident, Hale stated there was no “malicious intent” and he had scrapped the department policy to “prevent the use of this technique”, the news website reported.

Below is the statement for Galveston Police. pic.twitter.com/KC3vh9TV5e — Adrienne Bell (@AdrBell) August 6, 2019

The viral picture left many furious. While some pointed out that the image was reminiscent of the slavery era, others raised concerns about racism and violence against black people.

This is disgusting. — Pring (@dakminn) August 6, 2019

This is my city and I’m disgusted and outraged. We are planning protests now. — Marcia Hyatt. 💙👣 (@MarciaHyatt6) August 6, 2019

Well, they can’t put him on the back of the horse. I don’t know their policy, but usually officers on horseback, bicycles, etc. will call for a car (if making an arrest). — Angel (@abeaube) August 6, 2019

This image is beyond disgusting. What has happened to humanity?? The outrage and anger can't be expressed. Humiliating another in this manner is atrocious. The *leash* looks like a noose.🤬 Blatant disrespect, hate and bigotry magnified via an inept, incompetent WH racist. — 𝓖𝓪𝓲𝓵𝓮𝓮𝓢𝓮𝓪 ᴬⁱʳᶜʳᵃᶠᵗ¹⁷⁷⁵🛩️🆘 (@sweet2spicey12) August 6, 2019

This is actually our history- and in every century -blacks have been subjected to this treatment…Actually black women and children have a long history of this treatment by fine white males… — jhenry (@jstarhenry) August 6, 2019

This is despicable. These cops couldn’t call a squad car to the scene? They had to “parade” him around in a dehumanizing manner. These are the bad cops everyone defends. — The JYB (Junk Yard Basset) (@B3LarryA) August 6, 2019