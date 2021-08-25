Texas officers escort deceased detective’s son to school on his first day

A little boy in Texas, who had lost his father, found reason to cheer on his first day of school thanks to the Frio County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO). A video of the heartwarming moment shows officers from the department lined up outside the school campus to show love and support for the son of their late colleague.

In the 34-second clip, Joziah Longoria, who walked to his school’s campus in San Antonio with his uncle, looks surprised on seeing the officers standing outside to greet him. He then walks up to each one of them, who shakes his hand and even gives him a couple of hugs.

Watch the video here:

Officers from the Frio County Sheriff’s Office in Texas made sure a fallen comrade’s son felt all the love and support on his first day of school. https://t.co/HTMgLsaENs pic.twitter.com/lz7LZszRPF — ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2021

“We were proud to escort our little deputy to his first day of kindergarten. Although we still miss our brother in blue, Justin Longoria, every day, it’s these happy memories we want to continue to make for his children,” Chief Deputy Pedro Salinas told Good Morning America.

According to the GMA news report, Justin Longoria, who served as a corporal detective, had died in a vehicle collision in April this year.

“The FCSO is now and will always be family to his young boys. Justin Longoria was an amazing young man and investigator,” Salinas told the news website. “He loved serving his community and his loss has left our agency feeling incomplete. Being able to put a smile on his children’s faces allows us to feel whole once again be it ever so briefly. He will forever be missed,” he added.

Moved by the gesture, Joziah’s mother, Leanne thanked the FCSO and the little boy’s uncle. “Moments like these make it hard but Justin and Joziah have a whole family behind him to make this easier,” she wrote on Facebook, the website reported. “May God bless his year with all smiles and knowledge I know Justin is really happy and proud to see this.”

Since being shared online, the clip, which was shared by the official Facebook page of the law enforcement department, has gone viral on several social media platforms and left netizens emotional.

I’m not crying….

You’re crying….. pic.twitter.com/KBmS0u6GYg — Never Forget Jan 6th (@WarnockWarrior) August 25, 2021

Such a lovely, heart touching gesture by the officers. It will help fill a little of the emptiness in his heart. — Dr Ankur Saikia (@DrAnkurSaikia2) August 25, 2021

Stay blessed officers for your kindness and support toward this son. — Jemons MABILA MONAMA (@Jemons_THEBIG) August 25, 2021