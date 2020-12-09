scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 09, 2020
A ‘monolith’ turns up in a car parking lot in Texas and is removed soon after

The metal structure was spotted at a car parking lot in a shopping and entertainment complex in the city.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2020 1:04:47 pm
Monolith, Monolith in Texas, Texas Monolith, El Paso Monolith, Trending news, Texas monolith El Paso, Monolith disappearance, Texas monolith disappearance, Mystery Monoliths, Mystery silver structure, Indian Express news,Many pictures and videos on social media suggested the monolith in Texas to be hallow and "easy to tip over".

As part of the series of monoliths popping up around the world, a new one turned up in a parking lot in the town of El Paso in Texas.

The metal structure was spotted at a car parking lot in a shopping and entertainment complex in the city. Similar structures. have appeared, and subsequently disappeared, in the US, Romania, EnglandNetherlands and Colombia.

People flocked to the site to see the structure, and many pictures and videos on social media suggested that the latest structure seemed to be hollow and “easy to tip over”.

However, soon after, the structure was taken away in a truck by a group of men. The video of the incident was posted on social media platforms and the origin of this structure, like the others, remains unknown.

Earlier this week, a monolith had appeared outside a shop in Pittsburgh. However, the owner of the Pittsburgh candy store revealed that he had commissioned the 10-foot tall structure to capitalise on the recent interest on the internet in the structures.

The inexplicit appearance disappearance of the strange structures left many intrigued and drew speculation on who was behind them.

