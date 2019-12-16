Texas woman develops Black Santa app, which finds Santas who aren’t white

The application Find Black Santa aims t present children with a positive image of people of colour. The application Find Black Santa aims t present children with a positive image of people of colour.

A Texas mother who struggled to find a Santa who wasn’t white, so that her kids could relate with him, has developed an app that identifies places that host Santas of different ethnicities. Jihan Woods, a Dallas-based psychiatrist, says she developed the app named Black Santa after struggling for several years to find Santas of colour.

In October 2018, Woods launched a campaign to fund the development of her application “Find Black Santa.”

A Global News report said that the campaign raised over US$5,000 in 30 days, which helped her develop the locator to enable non-white families to find a Santa they could relate to.

In the campaign description, Woods said that she believes that representation matters and wanted to present children with positive images of people of colour.

Woods has included services like black Santa photo opp, Santas-for-hire, community events and resident mall Santas in cities across the United States.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd