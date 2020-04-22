Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
COVID19

Texas governor says ‘more important things than living’, internet asks what they are

“There are more important things than living, and that’s saving this country for my children and grandchildren and saving this country for all of us,” the Texas Lieutenant Governor said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 22, 2020 6:44:43 pm
dan patrick, texas lt gov dan patrick, There are more important things than living video, texas law maker There are more important things than living, viral news, us coronavirus, us business reopening, indian express The politician’s remark started a huge backlash online and many accused him of sacrificing human life for money. (Source: Dan Patrick/ Twitter)

After protests erupted in multiple US states against shutdowns to slow the spread of Covid-19, the Texas Lieutenant Governor’s statement that there are “more important things than living” has gone viral.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick made his now-infamous statement while on a Fox News show. Patrick said that he was “vindicated” after being criticised for saying in March that he thought “lots of grandparents” across the country would risk their survival to keep the country afloat economically.

“There are more important things than living, and that’s saving this country for my children and grandchildren and saving this country for all of us,” he said.

“I don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die, but man we gotta take some risks and get back in the game and get this country back up and running,” he added.

Watch the video here:

“Every life is valuable but 500 people out of 29 million and we’re locked down and we’re crushing the average worker, we’re crushing small business, we’re crushing the markets, we’re crushing this country,” he said.

There have been 495 deaths in the state so far due to the virus and over 19,000 people infected by the virus.

Here’s how people reacted to the statement:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced a gradual reopening of the state, although all schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year. Despite warnings from health officials and institutes, many states are considering reopening and are starting to announce timelines to ease restrictions.

The US has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the world with over 8.10 lakh cases, almost four times as many as the next highest Spain with over 2 lakh cases.

