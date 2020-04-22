Texas governor says ‘more important things than living’, internet asks what they are

The politician’s remark started a huge backlash online and many accused him of sacrificing human life for money. (Source: Dan Patrick/ Twitter) The politician’s remark started a huge backlash online and many accused him of sacrificing human life for money. (Source: Dan Patrick/ Twitter)

After protests erupted in multiple US states against shutdowns to slow the spread of Covid-19, the Texas Lieutenant Governor’s statement that there are “more important things than living” has gone viral.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick made his now-infamous statement while on a Fox News show. Patrick said that he was “vindicated” after being criticised for saying in March that he thought “lots of grandparents” across the country would risk their survival to keep the country afloat economically.

“There are more important things than living, and that’s saving this country for my children and grandchildren and saving this country for all of us,” he said.

“I don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die, but man we gotta take some risks and get back in the game and get this country back up and running,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R): “We’re crushing this country. There are more important things than living.” pic.twitter.com/q6UY2ksork — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 21, 2020

“Every life is valuable but 500 people out of 29 million and we’re locked down and we’re crushing the average worker, we’re crushing small business, we’re crushing the markets, we’re crushing this country,” he said.

There have been 495 deaths in the state so far due to the virus and over 19,000 people infected by the virus.

Here’s how people reacted to the statement:

I had no idea republicans were so goth about the economy with all their “there are more important things than living” rhetoric. — roxane gay (@rgay) April 21, 2020

Marie Antoinette to starving peasants in France: “Let them eat cake.” Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick to the citizens of Texas in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic: “There are more important things than living.” — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 21, 2020

Texas Lt Gov Dan Patrick—who calls himself “pro life,”—insists, “There are more important things than living.”😳 Why won’t these people understand that the reason projected deaths are decreasing is *Because* people are following stay-at-home orders.😑

pic.twitter.com/itEMdA7FUe — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) April 21, 2020

About 3,000 people died on 9/11. Now over 45,000 people have died in the US due to #coronavirus. That’s fifteen 9/11’s. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says some things are more important than living. I wonder if he would have made a similarly flippant comment about 9/11. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) April 21, 2020

.@DanPatrick if you feel this way, go volunteer with first responders or bag groceries alongside the people you want to put at risk!

“There are more important things than living, and that’s saving this country for my children and my grandchildren.”https://t.co/23qkh0FGoj — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 21, 2020

I’ve known politicians who never remember a name or a face, but “There are more important things than living” is really next level. — Soraya Chemaly (@schemaly) April 21, 2020

Imagine operating by the moral framework that ‘there are more important things than living.’ Political arguments, ok. Policy debates, ok. Disagreements on trade, ok. But now we see HUMAN LIFE be tossed around like it’s a commodity to do business with. Callous and heartless. https://t.co/jLvZ0R7JBj — Zach from SwitchForce (@GhostRobo) April 21, 2020

The party of “life” selling the concept of death is a pretty stunning thing to watch. https://t.co/tGogGOL8dr — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 21, 2020

“There are more important things than living.” The GOP’s human mask has fallen completely off. #DanPatrick #GOPDeathCult pic.twitter.com/2N1gUSgREK — Angela 🏳️‍🌈 (@crosswordpuzzlr) April 21, 2020

Said from the safety of his home office, remotely. 😳 @DanPatrick — Pink Iguana 🌊 (@PinkIguana11) April 21, 2020

What Dan Patrick is really saying is there are more important things than all of us living. pic.twitter.com/WT1jbtAwCk — Philly Snowflake (@phillysnowflake) April 21, 2020

in other words, sacrifice the poor for the benefit of the rich https://t.co/xz3OWjA2cN — meagan :) (@swaggymeag) April 22, 2020

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick pic.twitter.com/3dDIfBIVF7 — Zaphod (@MinvstrD) April 21, 2020

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick: “There are more important things than living.” Show us, Dan. Lead the way. — JRehling (@JRehling) April 21, 2020

The @GOP is, and always has been, only pro-birth…NEVER pro-life! — Mae (@MaryWynn5) April 21, 2020

“There are more important things than living.” I’m sorry… WHAT? The Texas Governor is wildin! pic.twitter.com/vWmcdzzLdh — A.M. (@SuchALady16) April 21, 2020

Here’s your capitalism quote of the day. https://t.co/rjhewA5g8i — Dean C. (@DeanC71002749) April 22, 2020

This has to be one of the dumbest things I’ve heard. https://t.co/hrwU5C8lRA — Martinelli’s Papi (@LeNZdaVISIONARY) April 22, 2020

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced a gradual reopening of the state, although all schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year. Despite warnings from health officials and institutes, many states are considering reopening and are starting to announce timelines to ease restrictions.

The US has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the world with over 8.10 lakh cases, almost four times as many as the next highest Spain with over 2 lakh cases.

