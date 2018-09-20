Indian-American escapes unhurt as small plane crash-lands on his car in Texas; shares story on Facebook

The photo of the car after the crash left people baffled online. (Source: Oniel Kurup/ Facebook) The photo of the car after the crash left people baffled online. (Source: Oniel Kurup/ Facebook)

A small plane of Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) crash-landed in Texas on Wednesday, injuring one of the three special agents on board. The aircraft faced some mechanical glitches and as a result, collided with several vehicles as it tried to make an emergency landing on Voss Road near Highway 6, Sugar Land area.

One vehicle among those affected by the crash was of an Indian-origin man, Oniel Kurup, who managed to escape unhurt thanks to his Telsa! Sharing images of the crashed plane and wrecked car on Facebook, he wrote, “GOD and this CAR truly saved us today,” adding he was with his son Aarav when the freak accident happened.

“Not a scratch on us. No one believed me when I called them to let them know a plane crashed into me. Tesla, people thought It was a prank call,” Kurup wrote in his post saying his wife too laughed at first. “Jokes aside, this was a serious matter, I saw my life flash in that minute. A second is all it takes,” he wrote.

His post soon went viral and even grabbed the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Responding about how the car was fine he wrote, “Wow” adding he was glad they are safe!

Wow, glad they’re ok! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2018

Many found it quite baffling and responded in a rather funny way.

Elon – Note to self: put anti aircraft guns on next line of Tesla’s — Joe&Sandy (@NightTalkers) September 20, 2018

They were already blessed and protected by our Lord and Savior, St. Musk. pic.twitter.com/fMPnguvUeM — REV0 (@AtkosKhan) September 20, 2018

Well, we know they can survive crashes, car crashes, and now plane crashes. This only leaves trains, rockets, and boats. — Risknc (@risknc) September 20, 2018

Wait the car got hit by a PLANE??? And looks like that??!! Damn, I feel like our car probably would have exploded in half if it was hit by something like that, props — Liam “Divver” Bain (@LiamBain8) September 20, 2018

You should add an anti-aircraft option ! 😅 — L’incocorruptible! (@Incocorruptible) September 20, 2018

I can’t believe @elonmusk did not include anti-aircraft countermeasures in the P100D! This guy is unfit to lead. I’m selling all my holdings! ;) — Casey Capshaw (@caseycapshaw) September 20, 2018

Elon is a god, created a vehicle that is tougher than a plane. How do you do it??? — Jared (@Jared43779856) September 20, 2018

Wait, what ? A Tesla can’t predict plane crash ? Useless car ! 🙃 — Kaldors (@Kaldors49) September 20, 2018

According to a report by the Business Insider, the group had been conducting a flight training exercise. “The plane had some mechanical difficulties and they had to do an emergency landing,” DEA Houston Division special agent Wendell Campbell was quoted. The injured agent was taken to a hospital and later released, the report added.

