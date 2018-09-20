Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Indian-American escapes unhurt as small plane crash-lands on his car in Texas; shares story on Facebook

The small aircraft faced some mechanical glitches and as a result, collided with several vehicles as it tried to make an emergency landing in Texas. One such car was a Tesla and the man thanked God and his vehicle after they managed to exit without a scratch.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 20, 2018 6:52:06 pm
texas plane crash, DEA plane crash tesla, plane crash land on tesla, elon musk, sugar land DEA plane crash, odd news, funny news, indian express The photo of the car after the crash left people baffled online. (Source: Oniel Kurup/ Facebook)
A small plane of Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) crash-landed in Texas on Wednesday, injuring one of the three special agents on board. The aircraft faced some mechanical glitches and as a result, collided with several vehicles as it tried to make an emergency landing on Voss Road near Highway 6, Sugar Land area.

One vehicle among those affected by the crash was of an Indian-origin man, Oniel Kurup, who managed to escape unhurt thanks to his Telsa! Sharing images of the crashed plane and wrecked car on Facebook, he wrote, “GOD and this CAR truly saved us today,” adding he was with his son Aarav when the freak accident happened.

“Not a scratch on us. No one believed me when I called them to let them know a plane crashed into me. Tesla, people thought It was a prank call,” Kurup wrote in his post saying his wife too laughed at first. “Jokes aside, this was a serious matter, I saw my life flash in that minute. A second is all it takes,” he wrote.

His post soon went viral and even grabbed the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Responding about how the car was fine he wrote, “Wow” adding he was glad they are safe!

 

Many found it quite baffling and responded in a rather funny way.

According to a report by the Business Insider, the group had been conducting a flight training exercise. “The plane had some mechanical difficulties and they had to do an emergency landing,” DEA Houston Division special agent Wendell Campbell was quoted. The injured agent was taken to a hospital and later released, the report added.

