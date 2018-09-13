Texas man got his new personalised credit card and the result has everyone LOL-ing

The tweet has led to others sharing images of their own card with similar mistake. (Source: @roasted_weenie/ Twitter) The tweet has led to others sharing images of their own card with similar mistake. (Source: @roasted_weenie/ Twitter)

We have all got calls from our bank’s customer care about customised credit or debit cards. A Texas man too recently agreed to get a photo on his new credit card thinking it might be a small mugshot. But when the new card arrived, his face was plastered all over it!

“HE PLAYED HIMSELF BRUH,” Twitter user @roasted_weenie from Pasadena in the US took to the microblogging site to share the photo of the card with the close-up shot of her dad’s face covering the whole area.

So my dad got a new credit card and they asked him if he wanted a picture on it so he thought it was gonna be a tiny picture of him like the previous card he had so he sent them a picture of him and then…😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣

HE PLAYED HIMSELF BRUH! pic.twitter.com/6tNoYdbrZL — Bby cakes 🍑 (@roasted_weenie) September 10, 2018

Everything about the card, from his deadpanned stare, straight looking at you to the slightly raised left eyebrow, made her and her mother break out laughing. However, he was not very thrilled.

😂😂 bruh me and my mom were cracking up my dad was just like alright alright pic.twitter.com/AnidRyG8CW — Bby cakes 🍑 (@roasted_weenie) September 11, 2018

The tweet quickly went viral leaving users on the site in splits and it happens more than you think. While some argued he surely he doesn’t need a photo ID anymore, others thought it might be a good way to spend less. In fact, many now want this for their cards!

actually this is dope card security…. is send me a pic of me with the words “only authorized user pictured here” on my forehead https://t.co/34DTkmSBkG — The Burnt (@arieltmma) September 13, 2018

that’s actually lowkey smart like u know no one will try and steal that — Trevor Martin (@trevormartin02) September 12, 2018

Same here asked my friends to do it for me and this what happened fml @Simounn_ pic.twitter.com/CDGbGU9dVL — GOOSE (@clareermino) September 11, 2018

well at least no one will have to ask him for his ID when he buys stuff 😂 — (he/him) (@liam_ezra) September 11, 2018

Similar story. My parents went in for a new card and they asked them if they wanted a picture and I helped my mom choose a cute hello kitty one and my dad said he wanted a normal one but when he got his card they also gave him one with hello kitty 😂 — stephanie (@s_alvarez1226) September 11, 2018

He kinda looks like… pic.twitter.com/8sJcub8kWn — Prince Nafu Babu (@NafuBabu) September 12, 2018

Honestly, this would make me never want to use my card. I would save so much money lmao @abbajaxx — Paige (@PaigeAshleyyyy) September 11, 2018

LMAOOOO I need a new card — Christina (@C_ShellByTheSea) September 12, 2018

OH MY GOD! I WANT THIS ON MY CARD! 😂😂 — soundcloud rapper, Jotsey (@jotseyphil) September 12, 2018

@_DutchMaster21 I feel like this is something my dad would do lmao https://t.co/p2UBxQRNDd — ᎯℕⅅℛℰᎯ ℂᎯЅᏆℐℒℒᎾ (@BlueTortuga16) September 13, 2018

trying so hard to not have an all out laughing fit in the library rn https://t.co/J4Xzc6VaIE — Alexa (@Gadzooks_Sir) September 13, 2018

Would get a personalised card like this? Tell us in comments below.

