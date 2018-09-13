Texas man got his new personalised credit card and the result has everyone LOL-ing

Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
We have all got calls from our bank’s customer care about customised credit or debit cards. A Texas man too recently agreed to get a photo on his new credit card thinking it might be a small mugshot. But when the new card arrived, his face was plastered all over it! “HE PLAYED HIMSELF BRUH,” […]

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 13, 2018 9:16:33 pm
dad jokes, dad mistakes, dad credit card goof up, funny dad stories, dad gets credit card photo wrong, dad photo customised credit card, viral news, funny news, odd news, indian express The tweet has led to others sharing images of their own card with similar mistake. (Source: @roasted_weenie/ Twitter)

We have all got calls from our bank’s customer care about customised credit or debit cards. A Texas man too recently agreed to get a photo on his new credit card thinking it might be a small mugshot. But when the new card arrived, his face was plastered all over it!

“HE PLAYED HIMSELF BRUH,” Twitter user @roasted_weenie from Pasadena in the US took to the microblogging site to share the photo of the card with the close-up shot of her dad’s face covering the whole area.

Everything about the card, from his deadpanned stare, straight looking at you to the slightly raised left eyebrow, made her and her mother break out laughing. However, he was not very thrilled.

The tweet quickly went viral leaving users on the site in splits and it happens more than you think. While some argued he surely he doesn’t need a photo ID anymore, others thought it might be a good way to spend less. In fact, many now want this for their cards!

Would get a personalised card like this? Tell us in comments below.

